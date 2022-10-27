Hydropower at China’s Largest Plant, Three Gorges Dam, Stunted by Ongoing Drought

Though hydropower is one of the oldest and reliable sources of green energy, it's taking a major hit from the climate crisis.

Power production is suffering at China's largest hydropower plant, Three Gorges Dam, as a result of a drought that's been going on for decades now. Power production fell by at least 30 percent last month. And because the country so heavily relies on the green fuel source, local factories have had to shut down, resulting in serious supply chain issues.