Home > Big Impact What's the Color of a Giraffe's Tongue? Here's Why It Looks That Way If you've ever spotted a giraffe eating, you may have noticed their signature dark tongues. By Kori Williams May 2 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET Source: iStock

When you see a giraffe you may think of their huge bodies, spots, and long necks. Giraffes are some of the most unique-looking creatures on Earth — no one else is quite like them. However, there is one distinct feature that stands out when it comes to this hoofed mammal.

Article continues below advertisement

If you pay attention, you will notice that these tall animals don't have pink tongues like us humans do. In fact, they look quite dark. So what color is a giraffe's tongue exactly and why do they look that way? The answer is rather practical. And since they have been on Earth for millions of years, it is working for them.

Source: iStock

Article continues below advertisement

What color is a giraffe's tongue?

According to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, a giraffe's tongue is typically black, blue, or purple. The base or back of the tongue can be pink but just as dark as the front. ZME Science says the tongues are dark to protect them from sun damage.

Not only do giraffes eat a lot, but they also get their food from high places. The San Diego Zoo says that these animals spend most of each day eating up to 75 pounds of food and mostly eat leaves from acacia trees. There are over 1,400 species of these trees, and many of them can grow very tall.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: iStock

In addition to their long necks, giraffes' tongues can also help them reach these leaves. Given that these animals eat for so long, their tongues can easily spend hours per day in direct sunlight, so the dark color acts like a natural sunscreen. Luckily, eating for so long helps fill a giraffe's belly and quenches their thirst. Acacia tree leaves hold enough water that these mammals can go for a long time without stopping for a drink.

Article continues below advertisement

How long is a giraffe's tongue?

The Cleveland Zoological Society states that a giraffe's tongue can be 18 inches long and is the strongest on Earth. But the marvels of this part of their body do not stop there. Their tongues are also prehensile, meaning they can be used to hold onto things as we do with our hands. These tongues are more similar to an elephant's tusk in the way they are both used as a tool to navigate the world around them.

Source: iStock