How Many Animals That Start With "N" Can You Name? There Are More Than 700 My personal favorite is the North American Black Bear. What about you? By Jamie Bichelman May 10 2024, Published 10:25 a.m. ET Source: iStock

If you have ever been on a road trip, you're likely well aware of alphabet-based games with the objective of recalling as many animals as possible whose names begin with a certain letter. Today, we're going to play that very game and name as many animals as possible beginning with the letter "N."

I'll be your driver for this adventure, so buckle in safely, adjust the air freshener as needed, and put on your thinking cap. Please keep all hands inside the (virtual) vehicle as we respect the environment and autonomy of animals in their natural space. Let's begin listing as many animals as possible whose names start with the fourteenth letter of the alphabet.

Source: iStock The unicorn-like narwhal isn't just the subject of a viral video; the mammal is indeed real.

These animals start with N:

The list of animals with names beginning with N is quite expansive. According to Travel For Wildlife, the list includes more than 700 animals. Topping the list is a school of 288 fish, then a collection of 178 birds followed closely behind by 176 mammals. Our first set of names below includes one animal with viral, old-school YouTube fame and one animal best known as a beloved character from Kim Possible: Nabarlek

Naked mole rat

Nalolo

Namaqua slender mongoose

Namdapha flying squirrel

Nandu

Narrow-footed bristly mouse

Narrow-tailed white-bellied rat

Narwhal

Nase.

Source: iStock Cuddling a Newfoundland dog may be the closest real-life thing to hugging a bear.

The second group of N-named animals includes an animal referenced in Nickelodeon cartoon Doug, as well as an enormous dog breed so fluffy that you can't help but fall in love with the gentle giant. Needlefish

Nehring’s blind mole rat

Neill’s long-tailed giant rat

Nematode

Nēnē

New Britain naked-backed fruit bat

New England cottontail

New Guinea Singing Dog

New Zealand greater short-tailed bat

Newfoundland dog.

Source: iStock The Nile Crocodile can be found in freshwater habitats across 26 African countries.

Our third group of animals with names beginning with the letter N includes a veritable trip around the globe to witness the rich diversity of life in all corners and habitats. This list features an amphibian, a flying mammal, an invertebrate, a predatory bird, and more. Newt

Nicaraguan pocket gopher

Nicobar flying fox

Nigerian free-tailed bat

Nightcrawler

Nightfish

Nightingale

Night Hawk

Nile Crocodile

Nimba otter shrew.

Source: iStock The North American Black Bear is a beautiful and majestic animal.

As we make our way to the next group, you'll find N-named animals of all sizes. We have my personal favorite, the North American Black Bear, which towers over the mouse a mere fraction of its size. Interestingly, although the North African elephant shrew's name implies a massive size, it is still just 4.3 to 4.9 inches in length, according to Animalia, an online encyclopedia of animals. Ningaui

Nkupe

Noctule

Noddy

Nolthenius’s long-tailed climbing mouse

Noodlefish

Noolbenger

North African crested porcupine

North African elephant shrew

North American Black Bear.

Source: iStock The North Sumatran leaf monkey is a primate also known as Thomas's langur.

Our penultimate group on this virtual safari takes us from the northern region of China and Indonesia to the Amazon and the Northern Mountains of Chiapas in Mexico and beyond. North Chinese flying squirrel

North Moluccan flying fox

North Sulawesi babirusa

North Sumatran leaf monkey

Northern Amazon red squirrel

Northern Chiapas Arboreal Alligator Lizard

Nubian Goat

Nudibranch

Nuevo Leon Graceful Brown Snake

Numfor Paradise Kingfisher.

Source: iStock The Nurse Shark is a frequently-tagged and fish studied by global researchers.