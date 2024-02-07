Home > Big Impact Taylor Swift Sold One of Her Private Jets — Just How Many Does She Have? By Anna Garrison Feb. 7 2024, Published 11:13 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Reps for the "Midnights" songstress previously argued that Swift loaned out her plane to friends, who were racking up flights (and emissions). But how many private jets does Taylor Swift have? Here's what you need to know about Swift's private jet use, explained.

How many private jets does Taylor Swift have?

As of Feb. 7, 2024, Taylor Swift only owns one private jet. On this day, Business Insider reported that on Jan. 30, Swift had quietly sold her Dassault Falcon 900 private jet using data from the Federal Aviation Authority website. Reporters discovered the sale after the jet's listing, which had previously been SATA LLC, a company with the same address as Taylor Swift Productions, changed to a Missouri company. She reportedly purchased this first jet in 2009.

Before fans get too excited, this is only one of Swift's private jets: she had two. A second jet, a Dassault 7X, is registered under Island Jet Inc., which shares its address with Taylor Swift Productions and has been in her possession since 2018. Business Insider previously reported that Swift's private jet logged over 166 hours during the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift threatened legal action against private jet tracker Jack Sweeney.

On Feb. 7, 2024, The Washington Post reported that Florida college student Jack Sweeney had received a cease-and-desist letter from Swift's legal team in December 2023 threatening action for his social media accounts tracking her jet's flights. Sweeney rose to recognition for his social media account on X, formerly known as Twitter, called @ElonJet. Elon Musk later removed it from the platform in December 2022, claiming it was "a security risk."

Per CNN, Sweeney uses publicly available flight data from the Federal Aviation Administration in his posts, often including carbon emissions estimates for each flight. Swift isn't the only billionaire Sweeney tracks — several accounts are dedicated to the flight patterns of figures such as Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and other public figures.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the cease-and-desist letter Sweeney provided to the outlet argues that Sweeney's tracking of Swift's movements ultimately puts her in harm's way. The letter accuses Sweeney of giving information to "individuals intent on harming her, or with nefarious or violent intentions, a roadmap to carry out their plans."