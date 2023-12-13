Home > Small Changes > Kindness to Animals Meet These Adoptable "Cats of the Year," Inspired by Taylor Swift's 'TIME' Honor Thirteen cats up for adoption at the Brooklyn Cat Cafe are vying for the title of "Cat of the Year." The promotion is being held in honor of Taylor Swift, TIME's 2023 Person of the Year. By Danielle Letenyei Dec. 13 2023, Published 2:39 p.m. ET Source: Felix Cat Insurance Cats named Red, Delicate, Trouble, and Mastermind on their magazine covers.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift loves cats, so much so that she posed with her cat Benjamin Button for the cover of TIME Magazine to celebrate her 2023 Person of the Year award. And in 2022, she donated to several cat rescue organizations for her birthday.

In honor of Swift, who turns 34 on Dec. 13, 2023, the Brooklyn Cat Cafe and Felix Cat Insurance have teamed up for an adorable way to promote cat adoption. Here are the details on this Taylor Swift-inspired “Cat of the Year” promotion.

Source: Felix Cat Insurance The adoptable cats posed for their own TIME-inspired magazine covers.

Brooklyn Cat Cafe is promoting cat adoption with these 13 nominees for Cat of the Year.

A total of 13 adoptable kitties from the Brooklyn Cat Cafe are in the running for the elusive “Cat of the Year” title. Why 13? Not only does Swift’s birthday fall on Dec. 13, but 13 is also the Grammy winner's lucky number. Like Swift, all 13 furry finalists had their picture taken for a magazine cover and were given “pop star style treatment,” according to an email sent to Green Matters.

“With celebrity cats getting their time in the spotlight, we couldn’t resist the opportunity to connect with cat lovers and share that spotlight with other cats in need,” said Jamie Maxfield, Felix Cat Insurance's marketing direcotr, in a statement. “Each of these cats has earned its ‘Cat of the Year’ status, and Felix is here every step of the way once these deserving felines get adopted into their fur-ever homes.”

Contestants for the “Cat of the Year” title all have Taylor Swift-related names. The 13 nominees are: Karma

Fearless

Delicate

Red

Maroon

Mr. Purr-fectly Fine

Superman

Shimmer

Lover

Travis

Reputation

Trouble and Mastermind (two orange kittens appearing together on the same cover).

Cats named Maroon and Travis on their magazine covers.

All 13 Cat of the Year nominees are up for adoption.

All 13 “Cat of the Year” nominees are available for adoption at the Brooklyn Cat Cafe, a nonprofit community space operated by the Brooklyn Bridge Animal Welfare Coalition (BBAWC).

On Dec. 13, the New York City cat cafe is holding a special party for Taylor Swift’s 34th birthday where attendees can enjoy music, play some Taylor Swift trivia, and maybe take home one of the “Cat of the Year” nominees — or at least make a donation to help with the honorable work they do. Felix Insurance donated $34,000 to the cat cafe in honor of the Swiftie celebration, in the name of Swift's yougest cat, Benjamin Button.

According to the Brooklyn Cat Cafe website, it is the only nonprofit cat cafe in New York City. The cat cafe opened in 2016, but the BBAWC has been rescuing cats and other animals since 2007. The organization estimates it has rescued over 7,000 cats since its inception.