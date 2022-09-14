Recycle Week 2022 Has Been Postponed, but There Are Still Ways to Get Involved

“In light of the recent sad news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll, we will be postponing Recycle Week 2022 (19-25 September),” the team wrote. “We are currently discussing a new date with key stakeholders involved in the campaign and will publish the date on this web page shortly.”

Queen Elizabeth died at age 96 on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, surrounded by the royal family. Since the news of her death broke, millions of her fans have paid their respects to the longtime monarch with various memorial sites.