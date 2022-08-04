St. Louis Has Second Flash Flood in 10 Days, Following Last Week’s Deadly Rain
Just a week and a half after a major flash flood in the St. Louis, Mo. area that killed at least one person, there is another flash flood warning in the St. Louis suburbs.
Keep reading for what we know so far about this flood, and how you can keep safe if you live in St. Louis or another area vulnerable to floods.
A flash flood warning has been issued in St. Louis.
On the morning of Thursday, Aug. 4, at 7:40 a.m. local time, the National Weather Service in St Louis announced a flash flood warning for Central Saint Louis County, scheduled to last until 11:45 a.m. CT.
As per AccuWeather, 1.46 inches of rain fell on the area in just 18 minutes late Tuesday night. And as the National Weather Service added, between 2 and 4 inches of rain had fallen overnight; at 7:40 a.m., the Doppler radar sensed that thunderstorms and another 1 to 2 inches of rain were incoming, with flash floods expected to begin soon.
Areas that can expect flash floods are: Arnold, Berkeley, Bridgeton, Clayton, Crestwood, Creve Coeur, Ferguson, Florissant, Hazelwood, Kirkwood, Ladue, Manchester, Maryland Heights, Overland, Richmond Heights, St. Ann, Sunset Hills, Town and Country, University City, and Webster Groves, as well as Interstate 70 in Missouri near exit 231, and Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 272 and 277.
Like last week’s St. Louis flood, the National Weather Service is attributing this flood to thunderstorms, which can cause heavy rains — which can lead to flooding, especially in areas that do not have the infrastructure to protect against floods.
The St. Louis area flash floods are affecting a million people.
According to CNN, the flash flood warning affected over a million people.
The news outlet also reported that in the affected areas, various roads flooded, drivers were left stranded, basements flooded, a trailer park flooded, and the water level in creeks continued to rise, following last week’s flood.
Locals shared images of the floods on Twitter, such as the above shots showing a flooded Deer Creek.
As of publication, no injuries or deaths have been reported from this flood — unlike the flood that affected St. Louis just last week, which killed one person and a group of rescue puppies.
Flood safety tips for St. Louis locals, or anyone in flood-prone areas:
Amidst this St. Louis area flood, the National Weather Service warned locals to avoid driving into flooded areas, noting that most deaths during floods happen in vehicles. Additionally, the CDC advises anyone in an area affected by floods to heed the advice of local authorities, especially when it comes to evacuations; additionally, avoid consuming floodwater or any food or drinks potentially contaminated by floodwater.
And, if you live in the St. Louis area — or any other region prone to floods — the CDC advises putting together an emergency supply kit; making sure you and your family’s full immunization records are stored in a waterproof storage container; and always listening to local news and authorities when rain is expected, so you can adequately prepare your home for the flood, or make arrangements to evacuate your home.