Michigan’s Invasive Hemlock Woolly Adelgid Is Best Detected in the Wintertime

Trees are an integral part of our planet. As one of our greatest natural resources for carbon sequestration, they're doing everything they can to curb the ongoing climate crisis. They also play a leading role in regional and micro ecosystems alike. That's why it's important to know about tree-killing invasive species that put our planet's trees in jeopardy.

Michigan is battling the invasive hemlock wooly adelgid — and detecting them is easiest in the winter time.