Greta Thunberg Changed Her Twitter Bio After Trump Said She Should "Chill"

Trump may like to think he's special in Thunberg's eyes, but the climate activist actually recently changed her Twitter bio to troll another world leader. Just this week, Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro recently told a group of reporters that he thinks Thunberg is a "pirralha," the Brazilian word for little brat. "Greta's been saying Indians have died because they were defending the Amazon," Bolsonaro said in Portuguese, as reported by Business Insider, who translated his remarks from Globo. "It's amazing how much space the press gives this kind of 'pirralha.'"