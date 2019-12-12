Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Source: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Greta Thunberg Changed Her Twitter Bio After Trump Said She Should "Chill"

By

On Wednesday, climate activist Greta Thunberg was named TIME's Person of the Year. While most people applauded Thunberg for an award well-earned, Thunberg still attracted plenty of criticism from her opponents. 

Thunberg and President Donald Trump have a long history. After the teenager spoke to the United Nations back in September, President Donald Trump sarcastically tweeted: "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!" 