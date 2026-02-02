Punxsutawney Phil May Be the Most Famous, but He’s Not the Only Groundhog Groundhog Day is celebrated by a number of different groundhogs. By Lauren Wellbank Published Feb. 2 2026, 6:14 p.m. ET Source: Steve Wrzeszczynski/Unsplash

For those who are unfamiliar, Groundhog Day is a celebration that takes place each Feb. 2, and it involves having a groundhog forecast the upcoming weather, most notably deciding if we will get an early spring or if winter will continue to linger for the next few weeks. The tradition has German roots, which is why it's no surprise that the biggest celebration in the U.S. takes place in Pennsylvania, where a number of immigrants settled in the 1700s and 1800s, featuring a more American twist.

That's because settlers opted to switch out the traditional badger in favor of a groundhog, which is how the celebration got its new name. And while most people know Pennsylvania's groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, as the go-to groundhog when it comes to weather reporting, there are actually a few others out there doing the same thing... with decidedly less pomp and circumstance. Curious to know how many groundhogs there are for Groundhog Day? Keep reading as we explain.

How many groundhogs are there for Groundhog Day?

As we mentioned, Pennsylvania has its favorite groundhog: Phil. And while Phil has been at his job for a long time (130 years), he's hardly the only groundhog to answer to that name during the celebration's history. If you consider that groundhogs only live to be about 9 years old, according to CBS News, then you have to assume that there have been at least 14 different groundhogs forecasting the weather in Punxsutawney.

Of course, Punxsutawney isn't the only town with a groundhog that has a passion for meteorology. According to the Groundhog Day website, there were a total of 88 groundhogs making predictions in 2025, and that included 74 American groundhogs and 14 Canadian groundhogs, and they each had fun names like: Wiarton Willie in Ontario

Concord Charlie in West Virginia

Buckeye Chuck in Ohio

Melvern Mel in New York

Lander Lil in Wyoming Although, the most surprising thing, was the number of alternatives.

According to the website, groundhogs aren't the only ones getting into the weather game. For example, there's Mojave Max, a desert tortoise who checks for his shadow each Feb. 2, as well as Balzac Billy in Canada, who is actually a human in a gopher suit. In fact, the list of alternative Groundhog Day creatures includes bull frogs, opossums, pekin ducks, yellow-bellied marmots, a large-mouth bass, an allegator, and so many more, highlighting just how creative people have gotten over the years.

How accurate is Punxsutawney Phil?

While Phil may be the most popular groundhog in February, he's not always the most accurate. According to CBS News, Phil only has an accuracy rate of about 35 percent. That may have something to do with the fact that more often than not, he predicts an extended winter season. The publication says that Phil has seen his shadow (an indicator of a long winter) 107 times, while he's only called for an early spring 20 times (it's worth noting that there are 10 years of predictions that were lost).