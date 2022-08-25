Travel in Style and Sans the Cruelty, to These Luxury Vegan Resorts

Every vegan knows that sometimes, traveling plant-based can be a struggle. Between language barriers, and different customs, vocalizing your dietary needs can be tricky outside the U.S., as an English-speaking American. But if you're looking to travel in style, sans the animal products, look no further than these luxury vegan resorts.

With plant-based food options, and with many offering cooking classes, yoga classes, and other fun activities, it's the perfect way to relax.