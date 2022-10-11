Everything You Need to Know About Season 4 of 'Hiking With Kevin'

Season 4 of the web series Hiking With Kevin is set to premiere on Oct. 27th. The host, Kevin Nealon, hikes with a different celebrity or notable person every week. With over 100 episodes, many of which feature A-list celebrities, the series has become quite popular — and the hikes Nealon chooses make for truly remarkable scenery.

This season, Nealon is hiking in Ireland, just North of Dublin — his promo video teases foggy coastal trails and sweeping hillsides.