Check Out the Most Haunted Hotels in New Orleans For Halloween or year-round fun, check out these five haunted hotels in New Orleans where you may get a chance to mingle with the paranormal. By Danielle Letenyei Oct. 5 2023, Published 5:02 p.m. ET

Around Halloween, if you don’t have kids to take trick-or-treating or are not crazy about costumes, you may want to take a spooky adventure and stay with the spirits in a haunted hotel. New Orleans is probably one of the best cities in the U.S. to find a haunted hotel. The city has many haunted hotels, most of which are located in the French Quarter. Here is our list of five supposedly haunted hotels in New Orleans.

Hotel Monteleone

Source: Getty Images The Carousel Bar at Hotel Monteleone in New Orleans.

Located on the corner of Royal and Iberville in the French Quarter, Hotel Monteleone is said to be haunted by several ghosts. Guests have reported seeing shadows of children playing or couples walking in the hallways. According to the hotel website, the International Society of Paranormal Research detected several entities during a stay in 2003. One of the ghosts they met was toddler Maurice Begere, who died in the hotel during the late 1800s. It’s said that Maurice haunts the 14th floor of the hotel, and several people, including his mother, have seen him.

Dauphine Orleans Hotel

The Dauphine Orleans Hotel opened in 1969, and the hotel bar is located on the former site of a bordello known as May Baily’s. May Baily’s was the first licensed brothel in New Orleans, per the Dauphine Orleans Hotel website. The specters seen at the hotel include women who once worked there as sex workers and their male patrons.

One ghostly woman seen wandering the hotel halls wearing a wedding dress is said to be Millie Baily, May Baily’s sister. As the story goes, Millie’s fiance was shot on the day they were supposed to be married, per the Wandering Crystal blog.

Le Pavillon

Opened in 1907, the Le Pavillon Hotel is reportedly haunted by about 100 ghosts, per Haunted Rooms. The land the hotel sits on is believed to be a “portal to the spiritual realm,” according to Wandering Crystal.

The ghosts at the hotel like to make their presence known, and several guests have reported spectral figures standing at the foot of their beds. If the idea of a ghost in your room makes you uneasy, then you’ll want to avoid room 930, which is supposedly haunted by a woman who was hit and killed by a carriage in front of the hotel in the 1840s, per New Orleans Ghosts.

The Pontchartrain Hotel

The Pontchartrain Hotel is located outside of the French Quarter in New Orleans’ Garden District. Of the almost 25 ghosts that haunt the Pontchartrain Hotel are two sisters who lived on the 11th floor of the building in 1927. According to the Cajun Encounters Tour Company website, the sisters died in a 1927 fire set by one of the sisters trying to kill the other. The fire also killed a married couple, who are said to haunt the hotel’s 9th floor.

Lafitte Guest House