13 Best Green Hotel Brands Perfect for the Socially Responsible Traveler Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Published Jan. 10 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Beyond Green

Finding a hotel that mixes luxury and social responsibility can be tricky, but these major hotel brands prioritize sustainability and the environment along with comfort. While no one is perfect, these hotels will have travelers feeling a little less guilty when it comes to their carbon footprint thanks to practices focused on water conservation and meaningful community involvement — and beyond. Vote for the best green hotel brands once a day until February 4, 2025, at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on February 13, 2025. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Article continues below advertisement

Vote for the Best Green Hotel Brand!

1 Hotels

Source: AVABLU

"We design our spaces and places to preserve the natural environment and culture of the setting—and do all the good we can along the way." That's 1 Hotels' mission when it comes to its sustainability practices. All 1 Hotel locations are minimum LEED certified and prioritize CO2 offsetting. 1 Hotels also launched the Certified Sustainable Gatherings, a program that creates memorable events with minimal environmental impact, diverting 90 percent of waste. 1 Hotels also donates to various charitable partners including Oceanic Global and NRDC.

Article continues below advertisement

Accor Group

Accor Hotels is dedicated to sustainable hospitality thanks to its Planet 21 program, a global strategy focused on positive hospitality for people and the planet. Accor prioritizes energy efficiency, waste reduction, and water conservation, alongside initiatives like reforestation and sustainable sourcing. With ambitious goals to achieve net-zero carbon emissions and eliminate single-use plastics, Accor combines luxury with environmental responsibility, offering eco-conscious travelers unparalleled stays that contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.

Article continues below advertisement

Auberge Resorts

Each Auberge Resort is dedicated to responsible luxury and sustainable social practices. Auberge du Soleil in Napa Valley is dedicated to eco-friendly initiatives including environmental health, resource conservation, and community. Auberge's The Lodge in Blue Sky in Utah uses no single-use plastics and has its own wastewater treatment facility and organic, regenerative farm. The brand's Commodore Perry Estate supports the Austin-based non-profit Urban Roots, growing over 25,000 pounds of fresh foods.

Article continues below advertisement

Banyan Group

In 2023, Banyan Group released a sustainability report that highlighted its mission to responsible travel and operating sustainable spaces. Along with a 22 percent reduction in emissions and nearly 13,000 trees planted, Banyan Group was also awarded a National Geographic Traveler Golden Award for Sustainable Contribution. Banyan Group has 80 resorts located in 22 countries all with the mission of embracing the environment. Banyan Tree Puebla in Mexico is one location where guests can experience Banyan's Stay for Good program, which provides travelers with immersive experiences that encourage a deeper connection with the community.

Article continues below advertisement

Beyond Green

Beyond Green has properties all around the world and the USA, including California, Nevada, and Florida, that are dedicated to those traveling well and with intention. All its members have eliminated single-use plastic and are actively working to reduce their carbon footprint. Beyond Green also prioritizes biodiversity conservation and community engagement. For example, Post Ranch Inn in California was designed and built with attention to the preservation of existing trees.

Article continues below advertisement

Hyatt

Source: Hyatt Hyatt Ziva Riviera in Cancun.

Hyatt’s commitment to sustainability shines through its World of Care initiative, which prioritizes eco-friendly practices across its global properties. From energy-efficient designs and renewable energy use to water conservation and waste reduction, Hyatt hotels set a standard for green hospitality. Standout locations, like Alila properties, feature sustainable architecture and locally sourced materials. By collaborating with communities and implementing innovative solutions, Hyatt ensures every guest experience aligns with its vision of a healthier planet for future generations

Article continues below advertisement

Independent Collection

Independent Collection Hotels are committed to sustainability, integrating eco-friendly initiatives across their diverse properties. Through the EarthView program, the collection focuses on energy efficiency, waste reduction, and water conservation tailored to each location. By supporting local communities, implementing green building practices, and offering eco-conscious guest experiences, these hotels strive to reduce their environmental footprint. Rooted in responsible hospitality, Independent Collection Hotels combine sustainability with authentic local charm, creating a positive impact on both guests and the planet.

Article continues below advertisement

IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels and Resorts boasts Low-Carbon Hotels that demonstrate energy efficiency over global standards and demonstrate energy efficiency over global standards. They also have properties that are certified sustainable across North America. Guests can also donate their IHG One Rewards points to non-profits partnered with IHG. IHG also launched its business plan, Journey to Tomorrow, to reflect its commitment to responsible travel, which is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Article continues below advertisement

Marriott Hotels & Resorts

Marriott demonstrates its dedication to sustainability through its Serve 360 initiative, focusing on reducing environmental impact and fostering a greener future. Key achievements include energy-efficient building designs, waste reduction programs, and a pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Iconic eco-friendly properties like Element by Westin emphasize sustainable stays with features such as energy-saving technology and eco-conscious materials. Marriott’s commitment ensures travelers enjoy luxurious accommodations while contributing to meaningful environmental stewardship worldwide.

Article continues below advertisement

Six Senses

"Sustainable is not something we do, it's who we are." Since it was founded in the mid-1990s, Six Senses has been dedicated to sustainability initiatives like plastic freedom and community. Each of its locations hosts an organic garden and since 2003, Six Senses has been bottling its own still and sparkling water. Six Senses La Segesse in Grenada features an Earth Lab, which allows guests to take part in workshops where they make products with natural ingredients, learn how to reduce consumption, and support the ecosystems they live in.

Article continues below advertisement

Tanzerra Resorts

Tides Inn in Virginia and Enchantment Resort in Arizona are two properties in Tanzerra's portfolio that reflect its strides to becoming more sustainable. There is an extensive shoreline restoration project at Tides Inn to prevent erosion and increase habitats for birds and aquatic life. At Enchantment Resort, Tanzerra partnered with the National Forest Service to launch the Boynton Canyon Preservation Fund, which is dedicated to preserving Boynton Canyon and its trails.

Article continues below advertisement

Viceroy Hotels & Brands

Sustainability is a top priority for Viceroy Hotels & Brands. The company consciously employs practices to reduce its carbon footprint including recycling, composting, and low-flow water fixtures. Viceroy Snowmass in Colorado was designated LEED Gold status and also follows a Green Purchasing policy focused on sustainable, eco-friendly products. Other Viceroy locations include Chicago, Santa Monica, and Los Cabos.

Article continues below advertisement

Virgin Hotels

Virgin Hotels is committed to redefining hospitality with sustainability at its heart. Across all locations, the brand integrates eco-conscious practices like energy-efficient HVAC systems, low-flow water fixtures, and LED lighting. The Chicago hotel, a LEED Gold-certified property, exemplifies this commitment with its use of sustainable building materials, robust recycling programs, and a focus on reducing waste through initiatives like refillable pump bottles in guest rooms. Virgin Hotels blends luxury with innovation, paving the way for a greener future in hospitality.