Kayak Monument Tours, Museum Strolling, and Vegan Fine Dining: Your Eco-Fun Guide to Washington, D.C. From sightseeing bike tours to secondhand luxury shopping, Washington, D.C. has plenty to offer eco-conscious and plant-based travelers. By Bianca Piazza Published Aug. 28 2024, 10:33 a.m. ET Source: iStock, dcvegan/Instagram

The capital city and federal district of the United States, Washington, D.C., sits on the Potomac River's northern shore, nestled between Maryland and Virginia. Considering D.C. is the face of the nation in a sense, it's no surprise it's an incredibly sustainable city. As per Washington.org, D.C. earned the milestone of becoming the world's first LEED Platinum City in 2017. In 2022, the U.S. Green Building Council announced that the city features "46.06 square feet of LEED-certified space per capita —12 times more than the top-ranked state!"

Additionally, D.C. banned styrofoam food service products in 2016, has participated in the Global Destination Sustainability-Index Assessment since 2018, and the Sustainable DC 2.0 plan was released under Mayor Bowser in 2018. Naturally, there are plenty of eco-conscious fun, educational, adventurous, and luxurious things to do in Washington, D.C., and I've laid it all out for you. Without further ado, enjoy this Green City Guide.

Source: iStock

Where to stay: Book a room at Washington, D.C.'s historic sustainable hotel.

Also mentioned by Washington.org, the Willard supports at-risk youth by donating to the Children of Mine Youth Center and has a continued partnership with BroadFutures, a paid internship program focused on supporting young neurodivergent individuals.

Where to eat: Devour vegan donuts and Michelin-recommended plant-based Latin American-inspired cuisine.

MITA: Open since late 2023, MITA is the fine dining Shaw neighborhood restaurant serving up "vegetable forward cuisine with a Latin American flair." Chefs Miguel Guerra and Tatiana Mora's plant-based eatery at 804 V Street N.W. offers pre-fixe menus that pull inspiration from countries like Brazil, Bolivia, and Colombia, as per Michelin. MITA is listed on Michelin's 2024 D.C. Guide. Michelin highlights delectable menu items like arepas complimented by guasacaca, cashew sour cream with chili oil, and chontaduro "butter," and watermelon crudo alongside fermented carrot in a cucumber leche de tigre sauce.

DC Vegan: Head to 1633 P Street N.W. for Italian-American-inspired entrees, vegan cheese, and swanky cocktails. Featuring a second-floor deli and cheese shop, a restaurant, and an underground botanical bar, DC Vegan is an entirely plant-based gem — one Eater called a "mini vegan Eataly." From King Trumpet Calamari with cashew parmesan to Lemon Ricotta Pancakes made with almond ricotta and blueberry compote, vegan foodies don't have to compromise.

Donut Run: Pop over to the pink building at 6904 4th Street N.W. for unique donuts minus the dairy and eggs. Vegan donut shop Donut Run offers delicious rotating flavors like pistachio lemon, tiramisu, apple fritter, mango tajin, cherry pie, Samoa, peach basil, and so many more. Check its Instagram stories for the flavors of the day!

Where to shop: Browse local and ethical goods and vintage luxury fashion.

Slow Down Market DC: Head to Dupont Circle at 320 Florida Avenue N.E. for vintage, eco-conscious, and socially responsible fashion, accessories, and decor. Slow Down Market DC describes itself as "a functional multi-retail boutique and multi-disciplinary events space embracing slow and sustainable fashion, artisanal craftswo/manship, and showcasing independent designers." Aside from buying ethical clothing and jewelry, visit the community-focused shop for art shows and wine tastings!

Secondi: Shop secondhand luxury in Dupont Circle at 1702 Connecticut Avenue N.W.! Around since 1986, Caitrine Callison's consignment shop, Secondi, offers a wide variety of pre-loved high-end pieces; think Gucci belt bags, Hermès boots, YSL backpacks, and Dior heels. Where else can you find a vintage Moschino Olive Oyl scarf?

Reddz Trading: The folks at Reddz Trading at 1413 Wisconsin Avenue N.W. knows its collection of purses and shoes is iconic, even making several Carrie Bradshaw-inspired Instagram videos highlighting its inventory — yes, you can find secondhand Manolo Blahniks there. Not only does owner Wendy Red prioritize sustainability, but she pays cash on the spot to consignors who bring in authentic gems.

What to do: Experience the city's vibrant history while getting some exercise.

Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History: We're not only telling you to visit the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History at 10th Street & Constitution Avenue N.W. to soak in some history, but the Smithsonian Institution has made notable efforts in the sustainability realm. Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian achieved a LEED Gold certification in 2016. Smithsonian Facilities achieved Platinum status in 2014 when the Charles McC. Mathias Laboratory opened.

As part of the NMNH's Strategic Plan for 2021 through 2025, it seeks to "curate programs and conversations" and "deliver a series of provocative special exhibitions" that provide climate crisis education, acknowledge humans' ongoing impact, and challenge visitors to reexamine their relationship with nature. Plus, as per its website, Smithsonian "leads research on marine and terrestrial ecosystems in collaboration with nations facing the worst effects of climate change." Check out the museum's temporary sustainability-focused exhibit, "Our Places: Connecting People and Nature," open through November 2024.

Unlimited Biking Tours: Book a spot in one of Unlimited Biking Tours's D.C. monuments tours for exercise and sightseeing! The three-hour "Monuments and Memorials Bike Tour" stops at the White House, the Washington Monument, the Veteran’s Memorial, the WWII Memorial, the Korean War Veteran’s Memorial, the Lincoln Memorial, the MLK Junior Memorial, the FDR Memorial, and the Jefferson Memorial. Night owls should check out the "Monuments at Night Bike Tour."

