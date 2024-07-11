Home > Go Green > Green City Guides Eco-Friendly Things to Do in Scottsdale, Arizona — AKA “the West’s Most Western Town” Experience Sonoran Desert views, enchanting saguaro cacti, Old West History, vegan tacos and pasties, and high-end vintage fashion in Scottsdale, Ariz. By Bianca Piazza Jul. 11 2024, Published 3:06 p.m. ET Source: iStock, dillalibreofficial/Instagram, hotelvalleyho/Instagram

Though Scottsdale, Ariz., is known for its luxury resorts, it's also a beloved desert oasis featuring the Old Town Arts District (which has hosted regular ArtWalks since 1975), high-end boutiques, and famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West home.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: iStock

Article continues below advertisement

Where to stay in Scottsdale: Experience a well-preserved mid-century modern architectural marvel.

Hotel Valley Ho: Since 1956, the hotel at 6850 E. Main Street in Downtown Scottsdale has brought mid-century modern charm and a refreshing spin on Southwestern architecture to the area. Initially designed by architect Edward L. Varney, the iconic establishment utilizes low-flow bathroom fixtures, energy-efficient lighting, dual-pane glass, cooling towers during the winter months, eliminates herbicides and pesticides for landscaping, practices composting, opts for local ingredients when possible, offers organic amenities, and offers EV charging stations.

Plus, it partners with Clean the World, a nonprofit that recycles soap, hair, and body products (as well as their bottles) scrapped by hotel guests. The organization helps keep millions of pounds of waste out of landfills and donates the like-new products to those in need. Once known for hosting legendary guests like Bing Crosby, Tony Curtis, Janet Leigh, and Zsa Zsa Gabor, as per Green Living Magazine, you, too, can feel like a celeb at Hotel Valley Ho.

Article continues below advertisement

Where to eat: Enjoy vegan Mexican and British cuisine and locally sourced ingredients.

Dilla Libre Dos: Pop over to Dilla Libre Dos at 8018 E. Thomas Road for scrumptious quesadillas, tacos, and margaritas. Not only does the Mexican restaurant and food truck have "rich roots in Arizona culinary history," as it was one of the first gourmet food trucks introduced in the valley following the 2008 recession, but it offers an entire vegan menu so everyone can bask in the beauty of an overstuffed burrito. We'll take the Tempura Cauliflower Tacos and a juicy Dragon's Blood Margarita.

Article continues below advertisement

Cornish Pasty Co.: At 3800 N. Goldwater Boulevard sits a cozy spot offering traditional Cornwall stuffed pastry pies. As mentioned by Experience Scottsdale, British pasties are typically associated with meat, but Cornish Pasty Co. offers many plant-based pasties, including the Vegan Oggie stuffed with portobello mushrooms, potatoes, rutabaga, and onions. Also serving a vegan peanut butter and jelly dessert pasty, this eatery has good options for plant-based blokes and birds.

Article continues below advertisement

The Herb Box: With two Scottsdale locations — at 7000 E. Shea Boulevard, Suite G1010, and 7051 E. 5th Avenue, Suite J — The Herb Box restaurant and catering company is proud of its "scratch kitchen philosophy" and dedication to fresh, local ingredients and diverse dietary options. Whether you order the Korean Fried Cauliflower at brunch or the Vegan Nosh Board at dinner, The Herb Box will nourish your belly. Plus, who doesn't love bottomless mimosas?

Article continues below advertisement

Where to shop: Indulge in luxury vintage fashion and support ethical artisan craftmanship.

Fashion by Robert Black: Calling all sustainable Carrie Bradshaws! Fashion by Robert Black at 7144 E. 1st Avenue is a treasure trove of beautiful vintage pieces for fashionistas with a range of style preferences. While most pieces are gowns and other womenswear, there are a handful of men's pieces as well. For those hunting for something extra unique, the former modeling agency mogul will reveal his secret room full of special pieces.

Article continues below advertisement

Vintage by Misty: Find vintage Chanel, Fendi, Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci, Versace, and Hermes items at former interior designer Misty Guerriero's beloved consignment shop, known for "gypsy-inspired finds that hold an emphasis on 1970s to 1990s designer chic," as put by Experience Scottsdale. Recognized for bold colors and prints, Vintage by Misty has welcomed several celebrity stylists and A-list customers over the last decade, including Martha Stewart!

Article continues below advertisement

Redemption Market: Visit The Merchantile of Scottsdale at 3965 N. Brown Avenue to shop Redemption Market's ethical, sustainable, and fair trade goods, accessories, and loungewear. Every purchase supports a cause, as Redemption Market partners with a dozen-plus charitable organizations, including JOYN, Serrv, the Starfish Project, and Bee Bella. Plus, Redemption actively sells products from brands and companies with high morals, such as those that employ refugees and actively support human trafficking survivors.

Article continues below advertisement

What to do: Hike the the Sonoran Desert and learn about the Old West.

McDowell Sonoran Preserve: According to the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy, Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve is the largest urban preserve in the U.S. With an uplifting vision of "a culture that ensures, preserves, and values natural open spaces for all to enjoy," the McDowell Sonoran Preserve is a perfect hiking, biking, and climbing destination for visitors looking to experience desert wildlife (it's home to more than 730 types of plants and animals). With multiple Scottsdale entrances, the preserve offers over 225 miles of trails, including several wheelchair accessible ones.

Article continues below advertisement

Pinnacle Peak Park: Check out Pinnacle Peak Park at 26802 N. 102nd Way for outstanding views. The park is known for its approximately 3.5-mile out-and-back trail through the Sonoran Desert, reaching high point of 2,889 feet, as per Visit Phoenix. AllTrails has deemed it a "moderately challenging route" that takes hikers an average of 2 hours and 15 minutes to finish. Just watch out for rattlesnakes!

Article continues below advertisement

Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West: Located at the site of the historic Loloma Transit Station at 3830 N. Marshall Way, Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West is the perfect educational destination for the cowboy culture obsessed. With a mission to "boldly immerse guests in the unique story of the Greater Western region," the museum features art and historical exhibits that honor 19 American Western states, Western Canada, and Mexico.

Article continues below advertisement

Scottsdale’s Museum of the West is a LEED Gold certified building "for conserving precious natural resources while raising public awareness of their vital importance to the Western region." It's energy efficient, recycled or utilized 75 percent of nonhazardous debris during construction, and boasts water saving features, including the “weeping wall” that accumulates rainwater and HVAC condensation to water the museum's plants.