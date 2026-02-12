NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope Just Captured Breathtaking Images of the Egg Nebula The Hubble Space Telescope was launched in 1990. By Jamie Bichelman Published Feb. 12 2026, 1:33 p.m. ET Source: NASA

In yet another massive and breathtaking achievement of science and technology, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced that its Hubble Space Telescope has captured even more stunning images of the universe. Less than two weeks after the Hubble Space Telescope revealed fascinating images of an "uncommon" lenticular galaxy, it has given scientists clear images of the Egg Nebula, which is located nearly 1,000 light-years away. Science is truly awesome.

Why is this achievement so notable, and why are fans everywhere applauding the latest images from the Hubble Space Telescope? And for that matter, where is the Hubble Space Telescope actually located? Buckle in for safety as we once again explore the universe and appreciate the remarkable capacity of the Hubble Space Telescope and its awe-inspiring discoveries.

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captured images of the Egg Nebula.

According to news on Feb. 12 from the NASA Hubble Mission Team at the Goddard Space Flight Center, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captured what is being hailed as "the clearest view yet" of the Egg Nebula. The image was released on Feb. 10, and it "reveals a dramatic interplay of light and shadow in the Egg Nebula, sculpted by freshly ejected stardust."

An egg-cellent new view from Hubble is here! 🍳



This is the clearest image yet of the Egg Nebula, showing a light show around a rapidly dying star.



At 1,000 light-years away, it offers a rare opportunity to test theories of late-stage stellar evolution: https://t.co/vta7lCA50M pic.twitter.com/ZHZ844eJMF — Hubble (@NASAHubble) February 10, 2026

Per NASA, the Egg Nebula is located roughly 1,000 light-years away in the Cygnus constellation. (The "Egg" portion of the name comes from "a central star obscured by a dense cloud of dust — like a 'yolk' nestled within a dark, opaque 'egg white.'") NASA is also hailing the Egg Nebula as the "first, youngest, and closest pre-planetary nebula ever discovered," and this stage is said to last only a few thousand years. Scientists, therefore, are quite excited to study the image and the Egg Nebula.

This is not the first time that the Hubble Space Telescope has observed the Egg Nebula, per NASA. Its first visible-light image was captured by Hubble's Wide Field and Planetary Camera 2 on May 12, 1997. Hubble's Advanced Camera for Surveys released a second image of the Egg Nebula on April 3, 2003. Then, Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 captured yet another image that was released on April 27, 2012.

Did you know that the location of the @NASAHubble Legacy Field image was chosen because it had no bright sources? But it isn’t filled with "nothing"! There are more than 250,000 galaxies in the Hubble Legacy Field. https://t.co/tEBGPid8Ko #NothingDay pic.twitter.com/Inwuxtjjz5 — NASA Universe (@NASAUniverse) January 16, 2026

Where is the Hubble Space Telescope located?

According to NASA, the Hubble Space Telescope is a result of international cooperation between NASA and the European Space Agency. Hubble is in a low-Earth orbit, meaning it’s a satellite orbiting less than 1,200 miles from the Earth's surface. For reference, "Hubble is currently located 326 miles above Earth's surface. If you could drive straight up, you could reach it in about the same time it would take you to drive from Baltimore, Maryland to Boston, Massachusetts."