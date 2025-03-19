Why Do Astronauts Land in Water? The Scientific Reason That Will Surprise You Landing in water is a safety precaution for astronauts returning from space. By Jamie Bichelman Published March 19 2025, 1:04 p.m. ET Source: NASA/Instagram

The topic of the well-being and whereabouts of astronauts has become a prominent concern among the public. So, too, are the fascinating rituals that astronauts have while in space, as well as how they manage to land safely upon their return to Earth. Many have noticed that some astronauts land in water when returning from space exploration and missions, but the reason why isn't universally known amongst the public.

As news of astronauts stuck in space has given rise to the growing attention towards their return, this topic is important to understand. Keep reading to learn more about why some astronauts land in water and how their safety is taken into account when they prepare to return from space.

Why do astronauts land in water?

Landing in water is a comparatively safer way for astronauts to return to Earth, as the water more capably absorbs the impact of the spacecraft upon re-entry. According to an activity sheet from the Chabot Space & Science Center, this process is what's known as splashdown. "Splashdown is a water-based landing in which a re-entry capsule lands in a big body of water, like the ocean. The astronauts inside are brought to shore and safely returned home," according to the fact sheet.

Per the Chabot Space & Science Center, the capsule — which contains the returning space crew — barrels toward Earth at approximately 17,000 miles per hour. Aided by a parachute to slow down the capsule before it reaches the ocean, this process necessitates a softer surface than hard ground to absorb some of the shock of the capsule when it splashes down.

According to Discover Magazine, a process known as aerobraking helps slow the speed from 17,000 mph to roughly 15 to 20 mph, which greatly increases the chances of the space crew landing safely. Compared to their Chinese and Russian counterparts who utilized complex braking systems, NASA opts for a method that requires less added weight to the spacecraft, per the source.

Additionally, compared to a "dry landing" and navigating mountainous regions that increase the danger of the landing, the water affords a much greater tolerance for error, so to speak. As it turns out, "Astronaut in the Ocean" isn't just a hit 2021 song; rather, there is a historical and modern basis for this re-entry method. It isn't universally employed by all countries, but is nevertheless a technique that logically lends itself to increased astronaut safety.

What's the difference between astronauts and cosmonauts?

As the NASA Astronauts Instagram account mentions above, astronauts and cosmonauts have collaborated on projects in the past. What, then, is the difference between the two terms? As the BBC clarifies, astronauts and cosmonauts perform similar responsibilities in their roles. The key difference, then, results from the certifying agency through which the astronaut is educated and trained.