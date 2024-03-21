Home > Big Impact > Technology Looking to Spruce Up Your Indoor Garden? Here are 7 of the Best Grow Lights For Every Budget Jonathan Paul Balchandani, aka @thebeardedplantaholic on TikTok, recommends positioning bulbs between 30 and 90 centimeters from the plant. By Bianca Piazza PUBLISHED Mar. 21 2024, 1:45 p.m. ET Source: iStock

It's no secret that houseplants are fussy. Back in 2020, a wholesome meme spread throughout the Twittersphere, as plant parents exposed their plant babies for being drama queens. Amused users posted photos of their plants before and after being watered. These wilting, crumpled, poor things suddenly looked healthy and spry with just a bit of water and attention. Many of us nurture messy houseplants that live for drama; we might as well give them a spotlight. Specifically, we mean grow lights.

During the greyer months, your leafy babies may be craving some light. According to Toronto's Urban Gardener, plants will show signs that they need more light, usually in the form of etoliation (aka when they start looking leggy), loss of variegation, and faded coloring.

Because they're energy-efficient, long-lasting, and cool to the touch, LED lights are super popular when it comes to grow lights. Though they're known to emit blue light, which can negatively impact physical and mental health in people, they're still the superior option. Just be sure to spend time away from LEDs prior to bedtime.

Here are the best grow lights for your flourishing indoor garden.

For all you crazy plant people with glowing green thumbs, we've compiled a diverse list of the best grow lights on the internet. From beginner table lamps to hanging bars for the experienced indoor farmer, you've got options.

Soltech Aspect LED Growlight

Being one of the sleeker options on our list, the Soltech Aspect LED Growlight was handmade in Bethlehem, Pa., to give indoor plants a boost via "warm-white light" and a color temperature of 3000k. With an aluminum body, a 15-foot fabric cord, and an outlet timer, this energy-efficient grow light has been deemed "best reviewed indoor plant light on the internet." Verified buyer Lindsay N. gave the light a rave review: " In two weeks it’s already perked up my Fiddle leaf and two new leaves are unfurling on my birds of paradise."

Spider Farmer 2024 New SF600 LED Grow Light

Though Spider Farmer lights are seemingly geared toward cannabis growing, you don't have to be a devil's lettuce expert to reap the benefits of the 2024 New SF600 LED Grow Light. YouTube's Geeky Greenhouse recommends this light for those with a seed starting shelf, despite it not including a dimmer knob. Because it features sunlike broadband full spectrum light, Spider Farmer claims its product "has a significant impact on plant germination, flowering, fruiting, chlorophyll synthesis of plants, and photosynthesis."

Terrain LED Rectangle Grow Light

Are you a plant newb, perhaps with a new Echeveria elegans friend? Terrain's LED Rectangle Grow Light may be for you! This anti-glare 10-watt LED lamp features a dimmer, a timer, and full spectrum lighting that boasts a "warm white hue." Terrain claims this grow light (which includes a bamboo tray) gives off the right amount of light for succulents to photosynthesize. With a goal to give back, Terrain is proud of its past partnerships with nonprofits like Nest and The Nature Conservancy.

Barrina Vertical Standing Plant Grow Light

@ohtheplacesyoullgrow This standing grow light 💡is in da byè0h Vertical lights are now a thing and Barrina just released a good one 👌 I was legitimately sad when I saw how misshapen my Monstera Deliciosa had gotten after I moved it from my bedroom. Even when I look at the before pictures, it still makes me 😓. It’s still a work in progress, but SO MUCH better after I made sure the leaves had one main light source. I also ended up closing the blinds behind the plant. Monstera petioles are flexible in that they move toward the light. I used to have a grow light directly above this plant and then all the leaves faced UP and that was a no-go too. With this standing, side-illuminating grow light, I won’t have that issue any more. All the leaves slowly but surely began facing forward again. Some other features: - the tripod makes the height adjustable - It’s full-spectrum - Can also be installed horizontally on a shelf - It’s super lightweight I plugged this into a smart plug so I can have this auto shut off at night and turn on in the morning, but there’s a handy foot switch too. Now that my house can be seen from space, I think my plants are set for the coming winter 🪐🛸 Would leaves facing in different directions bother you too or is this just me again ☠️ . . . . . #plantsoftiktok #planttok #plantparenthood #plantparent #plantmom #growlight #monsteradeliciosa #plantcare How to care for Monstera Deliciosa, easy plant care tips for beginners, how to use grow lights for houseplants, Barrina t10 standing grow light ♬ My Love Mine All Mine - Mitski

Many plant enthusiasts on TikTok have raved about Barrina's offerings, including @ohtheplacesyoullgrow and @juni.plants. The 4-foot Vertical Standing Plant Grow Light is a favorite on the clock app because it takes up little space, it's fairly affordable, lightweight, and features wide coverage, full spectrum, 42-watt lighting. Your tall tropical plants will love the reach of this grow light. (There's also a 2-foot version!)

Brite Labs Saber Trio

Started by a group of passionate indoor gardeners, Brite Labs prides itself on its "commitment to energy efficiency and focus on staying environmentally conscious." Perfect for seed starting, popular houseplants, and succulents, the Saber Trio gooseneck grow light features an optimized spectrum, as "red and blue light replaces the need for natural light." With six brightness settings and a timer, this affordable offering is easy and customizable.

Sansi 36-Watt Grow Light Bulb

@thebeardedplantaholic LED Grow Lights in 60 seconds! I’ve done it before but I’ll do it again… In an attempt to make grow lights a bit easier to understand you should look for grow lights that are “full spectrum”! There are a multitude of brands out there and a multitude of prices too. I own different brands myself and they all work brilliantly, however today is for answering a universe of questions I have received about grow lights for people starting out. Most of my lights downstairs on the jungle floor are @sansi_light 36 watt full spectrum grow bulbs with an E27 screw in base. I find the 36watt ones to give a decent amount of light when considering the cost of the bulb, individual running costs, bulb lifespan and effectiveness of the bulb itself. I buy mine off Amazon and the price fluctuates between £28-£37 so try and get it when it’s down! You can also find E27 desk clips that I use however they are not strong enough to support the bulbs in an upright position hence why my lights point down. I am not sponsored, paid or gifted by @sansi_light however they make some wonderful and affordable grow lights! Taking lights a bit further I also use a couple of more powerful models for my indoor greenhouse and jungle canopy, @_official_marshydro and @spiderfarmerofficial also deliver excellent results in my experience. I am sure there are a lot of other very effective brands out there that work just as well however this is just my personal experience (I have not tried ALL the lighting options there are either.) Hope this helps! One love tiny phone people! ❤️🙏🫶🏽🪴🙌🏽 #growlights #ledgrowlights #indoorjungle #growyourown #plants #houseplantcommunity #planttok #indoorgrow #ledgrowlight #growlight #growroom #ledgrow #led #ledgrowlighting #indoorplants #aroids #indoorplants #houseplants #indoorjungle #houseplants #ledlights #indoorgreenhouse #indoorgardening #growlighting #fullspectrumled #greenhouse #indoorfarming #thebeardedplantaholic #tropicalplants #horticulture ♬ original sound - Thebeardedplantaholic

Hey, maybe you're just looking for a superb bulb. If that's the case, TikTok's @thebeardedplantaholic recommends the Sansi 36-Watt Grow Light Bulb because it's long-lasting, affordable, has minimal running costs, and helps plants grow big and luscious. It features a unique ceramic body and a full spectrum "infinitely close to natural light," making it ideal for all plant growth stages.

Mother PlantSpectrum32 Grow Light

@tannertheplanter Winter is fast approaching, which means less light for your plants! Mother Grow Lights are fantastic, long term solutions to ensure your houseplants get the light they need to thrive through the winter months, and beyond. I'm using the PlantSpectrum32 light in this video! #plantsoftiktok #planttips #planttiktok ♬ original sound - TannerThePlanter