Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living Woman Thrifts Vintage $800 Designer Top for $6 A woman on TikTok discovered a gold vintage Whiting and Davis top for just $6 at a thrift store. Here's what happened. By Kate Underwood Oct. 18 2023, Published 4:24 p.m. ET Source: PeachChan/TikTok

There's nothing quite like the thrill you can experience when scouring your favorite thrift store racks and coming across something beautiful for a steal. Thrifting is not only sustainable, it can be a great way to find rare or designer pieces at a low price! One young woman shared that thrill on social media after finding a rare vintage fashion item at a thrift store for an extremely low price.

This TikToker discovered a gold vintage Whiting and Davis top at a secondhand store and then posted a short video about it. She explained that she did an online search to check what prices the top might fetch online, which was nearly $800. Here are the details you need to know about the situation.

A thrift shopper had a feeling this Whiting and Davis top was worth a lot of money.

TikTok creator PeachChan, or @Peachikinz, shared the story of a fabulous thrift store find. She posted the first video with the text: "POV you just found a shirt from the 70s that goes for $800 online." The image of her browsing cut to a close-up of her eyes growing very wide. She examined the top, a gold vintage shirt with the designer label Whiting and Davis.

The text beneath the first video stated, "I got it for $6." It seems obvious that if something sells for $800 and you snatch it up for just $6, you've made a pretty good deal. In a second video, the TikToker posted a viewer's comment asking to see her model the shirt, and so that's what she did. She loved the top, even saying by the end of video #2 that she probably wouldn't sell it.

Commenters on the first and second videos loved the top as well: "Looks like the exact top disco Jenny wore in Forrest Gump!"

"Whiting & Davis is a fantastic find! Awesome brand that holds up. I have my mom’s purse from early 70s."

"Omg lucky! I have an original whiting and Davis that is silver that I got for $40 online."

Some commenters doubted that the top was really worth that much.

Of course, on TikTok, everyone has strong opinions. Some people doubted this vintage top would actually sell for $800. On the first video, someone commented: "It's listed for 700 online, doesn't mean it will sell though." Another said: "Different meaning when it's listed than it's the actual value."

Such comments led @peachikinz to post a third video about the thrift store buy. She was particularly frustrated by one comment that read, "Just bc it bids for that high doesn't mean it's worth that much, just loud and wrong." In the video, she said, "Political correctness on TikTok is so annoying." She explained that she didn't even say she planned to resell the top and wasn't looking for advice.

Let's compare a few online prices — this TikToker showed a $799.99 price in her video. A similar Whiting and Davis gold chain top is listed as of Oct. 18, 2023, on Poshmark for $700 (with an earlier price of $1,000 crossed out). Another, much like it also appears on eBay for $549.95, but as an auction item that could increase.