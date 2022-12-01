These Videos of People Dumpster Diving Outside of Apple Stores Are Insane

You've likely heard of people dumpster diving outside of restaurants, clothing stores, and even outside of designer stores (ahem, Coach!). Many find many unwanted items that are still in mint condition — but have you ever heard of people dumpster diving outside of the Apple store?

Thrifier folks have started rifling through the store's outside trash, to find an array discarded technology items that would normally be pretty pricey. In fact, some of the finds have been especially lucrative.