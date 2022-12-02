Make Your Home Smell Amazing, By Whipping Up Your Own DIY Christmas Potpourri

If you’re looking to make your home smell just like Christmas, look no further. Learning how to make your own DIY Christmas potpourri is the perfect way to get a lovely scent that you’ll never want to get rid of.

Potpourris use natural ingredients to create a candle-like effect. So if you're trying to ditch toxic holiday candles, this is a great alternative. Keep reading for a step-by-step guide on how to make a potpourri at home.