Intrigued by the Stanley Cup Craze? 5 Dupes For Those In Need of a Stainless Steel Tumbler Looking for an affordable Stanley cup dupe? Or perhaps you're on the hunt for a similar tumbler that won't leak. Check out these dupes for superior hydration. By Bianca Piazza Jan. 16 2024, Published 9:51 a.m. ET

Choosing a reusable water bottle or tumbler is a simple way to reduce waste and lessen your contribution to landfills, all while staying hydrated. But what's the best reusable water bottle on the market? Well, a slew of TikTok-addicted individuals will surely say that you desperately need a Stanley cup, specifically the 40-ounce Stanley Quencher H2.0, which costs a whopping $45. Fortunately, we've got you covered with some of the best Stanley cup dupes on the market.

Though Stanley's motto is "built for life," which heavily implies that a one and done purchase will carry you to your grave, unnecessary Stanley cup collections have taken over social media.

TikTokers proudly showcase their Stanley cup shrines, often wall shelving lined with dozens of the stainless steel tumblers in various colors and limited edition designs (a move from Stanley that admittedly fuels overconsumption), continuing a wasteful craze that defeats the less-is-more intention of the brand. According to CNBC, the 2020s obsession with Stanley has helped build a $750 million business.

These sturdy Stanley cup dupes will keep you hydrated for years to come.

The truth is, no one needs more than one reusable water bottle or tumbler. Yes, Stanley does make quality products, often with recycled materials, but there are great dupes out there, many of which won't cost an arm and a leg. So, if you're actually in the market for a reusable water bottle akin to the viral Stanley cups, keep reading for five of our favorite 40-ounce tumblers!

Ozark Trail 40-Ounce Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler

On sale for less than a quarter of the price of the 40-ounce Stanley Quencher H2.0, the purple Ozark Trail 40-Ounce Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler features impressive specs. Being another 40-ounce BPA-free stainless steel tumbler, the Teen Vogue recommendation keeps cold drinks cold for up to 25 hours, and hot drinks hot for up to six hours. Plus, according to the outdoor equipment company, it's spill-proof.

Simple Modern Trek Tumbler (40-Ounce)

No Stanley cup dupe list is complete without the Simple Modern Trek Tumbler, which comes in 24-ounce, 30-ounce, 40-ounce, and 50-ounce sizes. With a wide range of funky color combos to choose from, the BPA-free, 18/8 stainless steel tumbler keeps cold drinks cold for 24-plus hours, and hot drinks hot for 12-plus hours. Simple Modern is proud of its quarter turn lid technology, which "allows four different straw placements for your drinking hand preference." Plus, for $15 more, it's customizable.

Meoky 40-Ounce Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid

TikTok user @lookatleah raved about the Meoky 40-Ounce Tumbler, favoring it over her Stanley Quencher. Why? Well, according to Leah, the Meoky cup is "100 percent leak-proof." The BPA-free stainless steel tumbler claims to keep your cold drinks cool for a whopping 34 hours, your hot drinks hot for up to 12 hours, and features a non-slip base. If you're okay with hand washing this baby, the Meoky may be your next hydration chalice. Prices range from $19.99 to $35.99 as of publication, depending on color.

Hydro Flask 40-Ounce All Around Travel Tumbler

The Hydro Flask 40-Ounce All Around Travel Tumbler typically retails for the same price as its Stanley counterpart, but as of this writing, the near-perfect dupe is on sale. The dishwasher safe, BPA-free stainless steel cup features TempShield double-wall vacuum insulation, which will keep your water (or iced coffee) cold, and your tea (or mulled wine, we're not here to judge) hot. Plus, as mentioned by Caylin Harris of Food Network, the tumbler's bendy silicone straw is easy on sensitive teeth.

HydraPeak 40-Ounce Tumbler With Handle and Straw Lid