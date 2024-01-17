Home > Small Changes > Style 10 Sustainable Lingerie Pieces That Will Make You Look and Feel Amazing If you're feeling cheeky or getting ready for a night on the town, check out these ten sustainable lingerie pieces to look good and help the earth. By Anna Garrison Jan. 17 2024, Published 2:41 p.m. ET Source: Fruity Booty, Underprotection, Mary Young

Transparency Matters: If you click on any links on this page, Green Matters may earn a commission (at no additional cost to you). Each item is hand-selected by editors with the planet — and people – in mind. All prices listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Learn more about our affiliate policy.

Whether you're new to the world of sustainable fashion or have been investing in sustainable pieces for a while, intimate wear is something everyone should be concerned about. After all, intimates like bras and boxers stay on your body all day long. If you're interested in something cheeky to show off for a special occasion or pretty everyday basics, these sustainable lingerie pieces will help the environment and make you feel luxurious any day of the week.

Article continues below advertisement

The Feel Free Adjustable Triangle Bralette

Source: Summersalt

With Summersalt's Feel Free Adjustable Triangle Bralette, you'll want to wear this closet staple all year long. Made of recycled nylon and certified by Global Recycling Standard (GRS), this is one comfy piece you won't want to miss. Bonus: try with The Feel Free Brief Underwear for a matching set! While you're at it, check out Summersalt's sustainability here.

The Golden Cherry Trio

Source: Fruity Booty

Made of 85 percent recycled polyester and 15 percent elastane, the Golden Cherry Trio is a red-hot new color in the Ruffle Trio family from beloved U.K. brand Fruity Booty. The brand strives to use recycled fabrics in their designs and are working alongside Greenr to offset its carbon footprint. You can read more about Fruity Booty's sustainability mission here.

Article continues below advertisement

Sheer Sculpt Pop Cutout Triangle Bralette

Source: Parade

If you've spent time on Instagram lately, chances are you've seen an ad for Parade. The Sheer Sculpt Pop Cutout Triangle Bralette is not only comfortable and gorgeous, it's also sustainable! Parade's "Silky Mesh" is made from recovered manufacturing scraps. Learn more about Parade's sustainability initiatives here.

Morgan Lace Spaghetti Silk Chemise

Source: NK Imode

Stunning, vivid colors and timeless lace makes NK Imode's Morgan Lace Spaghetti Silk Chemise the perfect date night (or, let's be real, good night's sleep) attire. While silk is not a vegan product, it is 100 percent biodegradable, and NK Imode also has a limited edition Lyocell/ Cupro fabric collection. Learn more about NK Imode's sustainability here.

Article continues below advertisement

Olla Short and Cami Set

Source: Dora Larsen

This brightly colored set from Dora Larsen is sure to impress! The Olla Short and Cami Set is made from a cupro-viscose blend with recycled materials for the lace trim. The packaging for this pastel set is also 100 percent recyclable. To learn more about Dora Larsen's sustainability, click here.

Contrast Bra in Clay

Source: Mary Young

The Contrast Bra in Clay from Mary Young offers a sustainable, playful bra that you can wear for a night out or lounging in your kitchen.

Article continues below advertisement

Stella Long-Line Bralette with Lace

Source: Eco Intimates

The Eco Intimates Stella Long-Line Bralette with Lace is the perfect mix of comfortable and stunning. Made with 100 percent organic cotton and "lace" made of cotton and synthetic lining, Eco Intimates has made sustainability a priority. Learn more about Eco Intimates' practices here.

Vicky Bodystocking in Rose

Source: Underprotection

The Vicky Bodystocking in Rose from Underprotection is a stunning, blush-pink bodysuit that works well as a Friday night 'fit or a date night staple. The Vicky Bodystocking is made from recycled materials and is PETA-Approved Vegan. To learn more about Underprotection's sustainable values, click here.

Article continues below advertisement

Kaleidoscope Mesh Lingerie Set

Source: ColieCo

ColieCo's Kaleidoscope Mesh Lingerie Set is a colorful, supportive, yet wire-free lingerie option that will have you jumping for joy. Made of "reclaimed mesh" that is 95 percent Tencell, ColieCo is dedicated to sustainability and ethical production. Read more about its policies here.

Antonia Bralette Ruby

Source: Araks