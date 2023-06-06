Home > Small Changes > Style > Sustainable Fashion Source: iStock Show Support for the LGBTQ+ Community With Eco-Conscious Pride Shoes To celebrate Pride Month, sport some eco-conscious Pride shoes made with sustainable materials. We found stylish footwear from 5 top brands. By Amber Nolan Jun. 6 2023, Published 10:44 a.m. ET

June is Pride Month, and whether you’re planning on attending a Pride parade, party, theater performance, drag show, or other inclusive event, show your support for the LGBTQ+ community — and Mother Earth — by rocking some sustainable Pride shoes and clothing. If you’re the creative or crafty type, consider making your own designs from used clothing or old shoes. After all, Pride is all about self expression! If you need a little inspiration, there are loads of ideas on Pinterest!

Or, if you’re shopping for something new for Pride, several major footwear brands have unveiled extensive collections of Pride shoes that include eco-conscious alternatives made from recycled or natural materials. We found Pride-themed sandals, hiking shoes, sneakers, boots, and more so you can express yourself from head to toe!

Here are a few brands to check out when shopping for eco-friendly and vegan shoes for your Pride events.

Source: iStock

Seaves

Source: Seaves

Seaves is a sustainable footwear brand inspired by ocean conservation (hence the “sea” in the name), and member of 1% for the Planet. The company is offering limited edition Monterey Pacific Pride sneakers that feature rainbow design elements to honor the LGBTQ+ community, with a portion of the sales going to the Pacific Pride Foundation. The Pride sneakers are made from cotton poplin, recycled cotton canvas lining, recycled cotton laces, and have colorful, natural rubber soles.

TEVA

Source: TEVA

Known for its outdoor footwear, TEVA is celebrating Pride with its Adventure Out line of active sandals, and is showing support for Camp OUTdoors, a nonprofit that empowers BIPOC and LGBTQ+ youth to learn leadership skills through activities in the great outdoors.

TEVA’s black and rainbow Hurricane Ampsole sandals are made with recycled polyester (for the webbing) as well as 50 percent recyclable rubber soles, and are treated with responsibly-sourced, antimicrobial peppermint oils. There's also the Original Universal Gradiate, available with Pride flag colors and the transgender flag colors.

When you’ve gotten your use out of the shoes and it’s time to say goodbye, send them back to TEVA’s recycling program to close the loop. TEVA also supports The Trevor Project, a nonprofit that aims to reduce suicide rates in LGBTQ+ youth.

Sanuk

Source: Sanuk

For Pride 2023, Sanuk is partnering with the Pacific Pride Foundation to debut an all-gender line of affordable sandals. Although not all of the shoes in the collection are vegan, the rainbow printed, Pride St. sling yoga sandal is — and it’s made with 40 percent recycled polyester as well as jute, cotton, and recycled PET plastic.

The North Face

Source: The North Face

Adventure outfitter, The North Face, has a large collection of Pride gear that includes T-shirts, shorts, hoodies, jackets, waist packs, sneakers, and sandals. Made with 100 percent recycled polyester, the Base Camp Pride Slide (sandals) are a sustainability standout within the company’s Pride collection. Although partial proceeds from the Pride collection do not go to a specific cause, The North Face provides ongoing support for LGBTQ+ outdoor organizations such as Brave Trails and Youth Seen.

Vans

Source: Vans

The iconic skateboarder shoe company, Vans, has an expansive collection of Pride clothing and shoes, including signature high-tops and both kids' and adults' skateboard shoes. The Old Skool Love Wins Shoe is made of canvas, rubber soles, and beautiful, bright checkerboard yarn embroidery. Although the shoes are made of animal-free materials, be aware that they are not certified vegan. To celebrate Pride, Vans is donating $200,000 to organizations that support the LGBTQ+ community.

