The World’s First Compostable Clothing Brand Just Landed a Deal on Shark Tank

After receiving offers from four different Sharks, KENT founder and CEO, Stacy Grace, and her husband the CMO, Jeff Grace, chose Daymond John for his experience in the fashion industry. John offered KENT a deal of $200,000 in exchange for 15 percent of the company.

“When Daymond jumped back in with a deal, we were ecstatic. He’s an industry icon and has had so much success growing mission-driven companies like ours,” Grace said of the momentous deal.