Kapok Fiber Used For Clothing Adds Compostable, Fruity Flair to Our Wardrobes

We're always seeking out new sustainable fashion materials, to transition to from the unsustainable materials we're used to. Whether that means swapping our leather sneakers for pineapple leather, or opting for organic cotton clothing over polyester, there are so many ways you can build a more sustainable wardrobe.

And recently, brands like tentree have started selling kapok fiber clothing which is not only made from renewable materials, but it's also fully compostable.