A while back, I gave up on flip-flops and decided to spend the summer in EVA beach slides instead. Slides tend to have cushier soles, and I found myself wearing them beyond the beach — I'd regularly throw them on to run errands, go to Pilates, or just hang out. The problem was that EVA is a plastic; it's not recyclable, biodegradable, or a friend to the Earth at all, really. So the search was on for eco-friendly waterproof slides that were just as comfy, durable, and cute as the ones I had, but made in a more mindful way.

The six pairs of eco-friendly waterproof slides below are all lightweight, rugged, and slip-proof. But these shoes incorporate recycled and sustainable materials, such as foams derived from algae, soy, and sugarcane. Sweet, huh? They're a mix of household names — like Hoka, Reef, and The North Face — and smaller brands that are making their mark on the footwear industry but working to leave small environmental footprints. (If you're a die-hard flip-flop fan, check out these recycled flip-flops made of yoga mats and tires, too!) Here are six eco-friendly waterproof slides we recommend.

Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3

Hoka sneakers are synonymous with comfort, but did you know those ultra-cushioned, shock-absorbent soles translate into slides, too? The Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3, a gender neutral style that's available in 19 colors, is therapeutic enough for post-run recovery and has received the coveted APMA (American Podiatric Medical Association) Seal of Approval. Its footbed is infused with sugarcane, a renewable resource that's both biodegradable and carbon neutral. The brand itself is making an effort to be more sustainable — even vowing to be zero waste by the end of 2023.

Reef Oasis Double Up Men's Slides

Iconic footwear company Reef is making some pretty cool sandals from recycled and sustainable materials these days. The double-strapped Oasis Double Up slides use renewable sugarcane in their cushy construction and have comfort features like arch support and a textured footbed to keep you stable even when you've just emerged from the pool. Reef is constantly switching out its colorways: this shoe comes in three main colors plus a slew of limited edition ones. Reef is starting to use more recycled materials in its packaging and partners with eco-friendly organizations.

Raffi Women's Slide Sandals

Looking for a pair of waterproof slides that are cute enough for dinner and drinks? Enter Oka-B and its line of adorable backless sandals that use plant-based, recyclable materials. The Raffi Slide Sandals, available in four colors, are a standout with their slim silhouette, arch support, and heel cup. Their soles have soothing massage beads, and their outsoles are slip-proof. But it gets cooler: this pair is made of used shoes, scrap material, and the brand's proprietary bio-based material, partially made of soy. And you can put them in the washing machine or dishwasher!

Kelly Slater Apollo Men's Slides

Surfing icon Kelly Slater designed this pair of eco-friendly Apollo waterproof slides if that gives you any idea of its greatness. They're made of a blend of recycled sources and BLOOM, a material derived from algae. But sustainability isn't their only strong suit: these shoes are also built for comfort, arch support, and relief from muscle fatigue — because what else would you expect from an athlete. Choose from four colors — they're all on sale.

Native Spencer LX Sugarlite Slide

Sustainable brand Native prioritizes a lightweight package with the Spencer LX Sugarlite Slide, available in three colors. Sugarlite is an odor-resistant material made from renewable sugarcane, which also decreases the amount of greenhouse gases the company produces in its manufacturing process. A cushioned, contoured footbed makes this a great choice for all-day walking.

The North Face Women’s Base Camp Slides III