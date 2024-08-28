or
6 Eco-Friendly Waterproof Slides, Made with Sustainable Materials Like Sugarcane and Soy

These waterproof slides replace standard EVA with recycled and otherwise eco-friendly materials like foam made from sugarcane and soy.

Published Aug. 28 2024, 3:59 p.m. ET

a woman and man wearing waterproof slides against a water droplet background
Source: Green Matters Composite: Leohoho/Unsplash, Native, Reef

A while back, I gave up on flip-flops and decided to spend the summer in EVA beach slides instead. Slides tend to have cushier soles, and I found myself wearing them beyond the beach — I'd regularly throw them on to run errands, go to Pilates, or just hang out. The problem was that EVA is a plastic; it's not recyclable, biodegradable, or a friend to the Earth at all, really. So the search was on for eco-friendly waterproof slides that were just as comfy, durable, and cute as the ones I had, but made in a more mindful way.

The six pairs of eco-friendly waterproof slides below are all lightweight, rugged, and slip-proof. But these shoes incorporate recycled and sustainable materials, such as foams derived from algae, soy, and sugarcane. Sweet, huh? They're a mix of household names — like Hoka, Reef, and The North Face — and smaller brands that are making their mark on the footwear industry but working to leave small environmental footprints. (If you're a die-hard flip-flop fan, check out these recycled flip-flops made of yoga mats and tires, too!)

Here are six eco-friendly waterproof slides we recommend.

Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3

Hoka recovery slides in white
Source: Hoka

Hoka sneakers are synonymous with comfort, but did you know those ultra-cushioned, shock-absorbent soles translate into slides, too? The Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3, a gender neutral style that's available in 19 colors, is therapeutic enough for post-run recovery and has received the coveted APMA (American Podiatric Medical Association) Seal of Approval. Its footbed is infused with sugarcane, a renewable resource that's both biodegradable and carbon neutral.

The brand itself is making an effort to be more sustainable — even vowing to be zero waste by the end of 2023.

$60 at Hoka
Reef Oasis Double Up Men's Slides

Olive colored beach slides with double strap
Source: Reef

Iconic footwear company Reef is making some pretty cool sandals from recycled and sustainable materials these days. The double-strapped Oasis Double Up slides use renewable sugarcane in their cushy construction and have comfort features like arch support and a textured footbed to keep you stable even when you've just emerged from the pool. Reef is constantly switching out its colorways: this shoe comes in three main colors plus a slew of limited edition ones.

Reef is starting to use more recycled materials in its packaging and partners with eco-friendly organizations.

$55 at Reef

Raffi Women's Slide Sandals

Orange waterproof slides with rope detail
Source: Oka-B

Looking for a pair of waterproof slides that are cute enough for dinner and drinks? Enter Oka-B and its line of adorable backless sandals that use plant-based, recyclable materials. The Raffi Slide Sandals, available in four colors, are a standout with their slim silhouette, arch support, and heel cup. Their soles have soothing massage beads, and their outsoles are slip-proof.

But it gets cooler: this pair is made of used shoes, scrap material, and the brand's proprietary bio-based material, partially made of soy. And you can put them in the washing machine or dishwasher!

$52 at Oka-B
Kelly Slater Apollo Men's Slides

waterproof slides with a green sole and brown strap
Source: Amazon

Surfing icon Kelly Slater designed this pair of eco-friendly Apollo waterproof slides if that gives you any idea of its greatness. They're made of a blend of recycled sources and BLOOM, a material derived from algae. But sustainability isn't their only strong suit: these shoes are also built for comfort, arch support, and relief from muscle fatigue — because what else would you expect from an athlete.

Choose from four colors — they're all on sale.

$59 (was $80) at Amazon

Native Spencer LX Sugarlite Slide

mint green waterproof beach slides
Source: Native Shoes

Sustainable brand Native prioritizes a lightweight package with the Spencer LX Sugarlite Slide, available in three colors. Sugarlite is an odor-resistant material made from renewable sugarcane, which also decreases the amount of greenhouse gases the company produces in its manufacturing process.

A cushioned, contoured footbed makes this a great choice for all-day walking.

$32 at Native Shoes

The North Face Women’s Base Camp Slides III

pink waterproof beach slides
Source: The North Face

The North Face Base Camp Slides III are bandage-style waterproof beach slides that use recycled mesh foam, fabric, and lining and come in seven colorways. They're lightweight, cushioned, and the perfect go-to sandal and gym bag staple.

$39 at The North Face
