Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Boohoo to Release a "Sustainable" Fashion Line... but Is It Truly Sustainable?

Kourtney Kardashian Barker made two exciting announcements this week: a new mysterious brand called lemme, and a partnership with fast fashion brand boohoo, which will include the release of a new supposedly-sustainable fashion line.

But considering the massive online retailer’s history of producing cheap fashion with underpaid labor, is Kourtney Kardashian’s boohoo line actually sustainable? Here’s what we know about the collection so far.