These Makeup Formulas Will Make Mature Skin Look and Feel Fabulous Everyone deserves to feel beautiful no matter their age. By Anna Garrison Published Feb. 25 2025, 4:55 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images / Unsplash+

Article continues below advertisement

As such, it's important to choose makeup that not only makes you feel good, but is cruelty-free (no animal testing involved) and caters to the needs of your aging skin. We found six of the best makeup formulas for older women that are flattering and won't over-emphasize insecurities.

What makes makeup good for older women?

Hydration is key! Per the Cleveland Health Clinic, those 65 and older don't drink enough liquids, and changes to the body as you age can lead to serious dehydration, resulting in, amongst more serious issues, dry skin. Therefore, makeup that's better for mature women leans on the hydrating side, tends to be more cream products than powders, have ingredients that minimize fine lines, and smooths or evens out uneven texture, per Allure.

Here are six of our favorite makeup brands for mature skin — all of which are cruelty-free and have various sustainability initiatives.

Jones Road

Founded by famed makeup artist Bobbi Brown, Jones Road is not only crafted to be "clean" but designed to perfect the "no makeup" makeup look. Jones Road is entirely cruelty-free and has many vegan products, including its mascara and skincare lines. The company's most viral product is the What The Foundation tinted moisture balm, which is an ultra-hydrating light to medium formula balm foundation. There are sixteen shades, but we'd love to see the brand expand their offerings for darker skin tones.

RMS Beauty

Another reigning champion of the "no makeup" makeup look, RMS Beauty uses certified organic ingredients, is cruelty-free and uses eco-friendly packaging, including post-consumer recycled packaging and refillable options. RMS Beauty is best known for its lip oils and Lip2cheek products, which are cream blushes that can also be used as lip products.

Article continues below advertisement

Bare Minerals

Bare Minerals is best known for its powder formulas, which are vegan, cruelty-free, and designed to improve your skin. The company began in 1995 and has since continued to evolve. Bare Minerals' mineral formulas and "Bare Better Skin" philosophy revolve around using mineral formulas, especially for products with SPF, which is also helpful for those with skin conditions like rosacea, per the National Rosacea Society.

Article continues below advertisement

Merit

Although Merit Beauty rose to fame thanks to its viral cream blushes, the company has a lot to offer makeup wearers of all ages and products. Merit formulations are Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free, vegan, and designed to be "impossible-to-mess-up" according to its website. If you're not into the award-winning Flush Balm Cheek Colors, Merit also has a stick bronzer, concealer, and foundation, as well as mascara and award-winning lightweight lipsticks.

Article continues below advertisement

Ilia

Ilia Beauty, stylized as ILIA, makes products that are not only Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free and mostly vegan, but designed to contain skincare ingredients like SPF to further protect your skin. Best known for its Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40, Ilia also makes hydrating lip crayons, creamy eyeshadow sticks, and a Barrier Build Protectant Cream that has the National Eczema Association (NEA) Seal of Acceptance. Ilia has also partnered with the Pact Collective so consumers can recycle their empty beauty packaging.

Article continues below advertisement

Hourglass Cosmetics