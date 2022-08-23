How Are Wind Turbines Being Recycled Into Gummy Bears? The Process Is Actually Simple

Although wind power is one of the cleanest forms of energy, there are certain aspects of it that take a toll on the planet. From acting as an obstacle for eagles, to being comprised of non-recyclable materials, wind turbines unfortunately aren't perfect. But scientists are taking on the recycling issue, by making wind turbine blades from materials that can be repurposed into sports drinks — and even candy.

Yes, wind turbines are being recycled into gummy bears — but how is that possible?