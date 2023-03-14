Home > Big Impact > Renewables Source: Getty Images How Much Energy Does a Single Wind Turbine Produce? It Depends By Eva Hagan Mar. 14 2023, Published 7:36 p.m. ET

Wind energy is the leading renewable energy source in the U.S., and also the lowest-cost source of renewable energy. However, depending on the size or type of turbine, and the wind speeds in a given area, electricity production will vary. The wind energy industry is one of the fastest growing in the country today. Across the U.S., more and more turbines are materializing in fields, offshore, and almost everywhere in between.

Article continues below advertisement

So, you may have been wondering, how much energy does a single turbine actually produce?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

The amount of energy depends on the type of turbine.

According to Duke Energy, the size of the turbine and the wind speed are the determining factors for electricity production. So, basically, a larger, taller turbine has the potential to produce more power, but ultimately it depends on the amount of wind.

There are two main categories of wind turbines, horizontal-axis, and vertical-axis turbines. Horizontal-axis are the common design, ranging in height but most with around three blades shaped like an airplane propeller. The height of the turbine and the length of the blade are large determinants of how much electricity can be generated, where longer blades and taller turbines produce the most.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Vertical-axis turbines are less common and don't have traditional propeller blades. Their axis looks much more like a whisk or eggbeater, and generally does not produce nearly as much as the horizontal axis.

Article continues below advertisement

So, this means most turbines you see popping up on land and offshore are horizontal-axis turbines, and are most likely the type that are supplying renewable energy.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Hundreds of homes can be powered by a single turbine.

To break it down, Duke Energy estimates that a wind turbine that has generated one megawatt can power 300 homes every year, where most land turbines generate between one and five megawatts. According to the United States Geological Survey, the average turbine in 2020 produced enough electricity in 46 minutes to power the average home in the U.S. for a month.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

However, if wind speeds decrease, these numbers could change. Most turbines need wind at around nine miles an hour to produce energy. It is estimated that the maximum amount of energy is produced between 30 and 55 mph.

This means that although wind energy has the potential to power a grid, its inconsistency and variable nature means that it most likely can't be the sole supplier of renewable energy for the future.

The wind energy industry is growing, and innovations are to come.