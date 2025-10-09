Read Some of Greta Thunberg’s Most Biting Responses to Donald Trump Greta Thunburg has a long history of clapping back at the president. By Lauren Wellbank Published Oct. 9 2025, 12:44 p.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

Greta Thunberg has already accomplished a lot in her life. The 22-year-old has made a name for herself as an activist, and has participated in protests and movements all over the world. Her passion for the topics she believes in — like the environment and human rights causes — has prompted some fiery remarks from the Sweden native. While her fans applaud her dedication and unapologetic way of speaking truth to power, there are some who are critical of her, including U.S. President Donald Trump.

And, the feeling is mutual, based off of the things that Thunberg has said about the president on social media. What has Greta Thunberg said about Trump? Keep reading as we share some of her most viral clap backs to the comments and claims that Trump has made about the young activist since she rose to prominence during Trump's first presidency in 2018.



Greta Thunberg responded to Donald Trump's comments about her "anger issues."

Thunberg took to Instagram on Oct. 7, 2025, where she penned a scathing response to comments made by Donald Trump. According to Politico, Trump spoke about Thunberg to reporters, saying, "She’s just a troublemaker. She’s no longer into the environment now. She has an anger management problem. I think she should see a doctor." He then told reporters that Thunberg was both "angry" and "crazy." It didn't take long for the news to reach the 22-year-old, who responded accordingly.

In her Instagram post, she sarcastically thanked the president for his "concerns" for her mental health, writing, "I would kindly receive any recommendations you might have to deal with these so called 'anger management problems' since — judging by your impressive track record — you seem to be suffering from them too." Thunberg's followers celebrated her response to the president in the comments, with plenty of people supporting how she handled herself.

"His anger is rooted in entitlement, [your] anger is rooted in justice and equality," one person wrote. However, this isn't the first time the two have verbally tangoed on social media. Thunberg has called the president out several times over the years.

Thunberg used Trump's comments to update her Twitter bio in 2019.

After watching an impassioned speech from Thunberg in 2019, the BBC reports that Trump mocked the then-teen in front of reporters. "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future," he said at the time. Thunberg took his words and immediately crafted a new Twitter bio to read, "A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future."

He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! pic.twitter.com/G8gObLhsz9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 20, 2021

She used his words against him again similarly in 2021, according to The Independent, when she tweeted a photo of Trump's exit from the White House. “He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future," she wrote. "So nice to see!”

Trump once told Thunberg to "chill."

Thunberg has actually used Trump's own words against him a lot in the past, including in 2019 when the president spoke about her after she was named Time magazine's person of the year. “So ridiculous,” the president wrote at the time, according to The Guardian. “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”