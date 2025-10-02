Countries Speak Out After Greta Thunberg Was Detained by Israel Again "This is an illegal attack on unarmed humanitarians." By Lauren Wellbank Published Oct. 2 2025, 12:39 p.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

Activist Greta Thunberg is believed to be among the estimated 443 people being detained by Israeli troops. Thunberg was alleged to be among a group of people aboard several different boats traveling to Israel to help provide food and aid to the people of Gaza. The area has been the subject of an ongoing conflict with Israel's troops, which have cut off supplies to the region. Things are so bad there that the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) declared a famine in Gaza.

The interception of the boats has raised international outcry and a renewed call from many world leaders to allow aid into the country. However, Israeli government officials maintain that they will not allow these flotillas access, nor will they provide safe passage to any other organizations attempting to help the people of Palestine survive. You can find out more about what the government is saying about the Israeli government's decision to detail Greta Thunberg below.

Source: The Mega Agency

Greta Thunberg has been detained by the Israeli government.

Thunberg was among hundreds of activists aboard a flotilla of boats in international waters that was stopped by Israel's military as they headed toward Gaza, according to the BBC. The Swedish activist was filmed as she was being handed a water bottle by an officer, was shared by the Israeli foreign ministry. All 443 people who took part in the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) are said to be "safe and in good health," according to the government, which plans to deport the group as soon as possible.

@cnn Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has released a pre-recorded video calling for the release of her and the others who were captured. Israeli forces have intercepted boats in the Global Sumud Flotilla which aimed to deliver aid to Gaza. Flotilla organizers labeled Israel’s interception of the ships “an illegal attack” on humanitarians, while Israel said the activists were “not interested in aid, but in provocation.” ♬ original sound - CNN

Israel's forces have chided Thunberg and the other activists, calling the group "provocation yachts" and claiming their continued attempts to reach Gaza are no more than a stunt. Thunberg has spoken out against this assessment, telling the BBC, "I don't think anyone would risk their life for a publicity stunt." So, why was the flotilla headed there in the first place? According to the United Nations, 151 children have died in Gaza due to malnutrition since the start of the conflict.

World leaders are speaking out about the detention of Greta Thunberg and other activists.

The 443 people involved in the intercepted flotilla come from a variety of different countries, and several world leaders have made statements in regards to the return of their citizens. According to the BBC, the Deputy Prime Minister of Ireland called the reports coming out of Israel "concerning," including one that claims that the military used water cannons to torture the activists.

