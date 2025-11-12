JFK’s Grandson Is Running for Congress — What Are Jack Schlossberg’s Politics? Schlossberg is seeking to replace Jerry Nadler in Manhattan’s 12th District. By Jamie Bichelman Published Nov. 12 2025, 3:29 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Any time a (relatively) new name enters the political fray, voters understandably wish to know their views on multiple issues, as well as their political affiliation. If the grandson of former President John F. Kennedy has his way, then another Kennedy family member will one day hold a highly regarded position in American politics. Indeed, Jack Schlossberg doesn't share the Kennedy last name, but he does have a rich history of the family's political aspirations in his blood.

Schlossberg recently announced his intention to run for a seat in Congress. Where, exactly, did Schlossberg come from, what are his qualifications, and why now? Would Schlossberg be fit to serve in a seat considered a "crown jewel" in politics? Below, we elucidate the shocking Schlossberg announcement, as well as highlight his background and some of his views. Continue reading below to learn more about Schlossberg so that you can decide if you believe he is fit to run for a congressional seat.

What Is Jack Schlossberg’s political party?

Schlossberg is a Democrat who served as a delegate at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. "We deserve better, and we can do better, and it starts with the Democratic Party winning back control of the House of Representatives," he wrote on Instagram. "My name is Jack Schlossberg, and I’m running for Congress to represent my home, New York’s 12th congressional district, where I was born and raised, where I took the bus to school every single day from one side of the district to the other."

Schlossberg is an influencer who has amassed more than 740,000 followers on his Instagram account and nearly 840,000 followers on his TikTok account. As POLITICO notes, Schlossberg was a political correspondent for Vogue for the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Described as a Social Media Provocateur by The New York Times, Schlossberg has been anything but the historical prototype of a buttoned-up politician. "On social media, Mr. Schlossberg sparred, trolled, and went on the attack, often feuding with family members. He explained issues like gerrymandering and posted arguments against President Trump’s initiatives, sometimes using accents to play different people from different classes," according to The New York Times.

For what it's worth, the incumbent in the Congressional seat to which Schlossberg aspires — Jerry Nadler — discredited Schlossberg, saying that, "his successor should be someone 'with a record of public service, a record of public accomplishment — and he doesn’t have one,'" according to The New York Times. “I’m not for everybody,” Schlossberg notes in the story. As well, "I've got a lot of enemies, and I make enemies pretty easily," Schlossberg explains in a TikTok video.

What Is Jack Schlossberg’s political stance on Israel?

Schlossberg has noted in the video above that he does not agree with the stance of the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu. Schlossberg backed Zohran Mamdani in his bid for mayor of New York City. Schlossberg was silent on Mamdani's famous failure to condemn the terrorist group Hamas, nor on Mamdani's support of the phrase, "Globalize the intifada."