Dogs and ZYN Are Not a Good Mix — What You Need to Know to Avoid Health Scare By Lauren Wellbank Published April 28 2025, 10:39 a.m. ET

While cats may have a well-deserved reputation for being curious creatures, dogs are also known to get themselves into a bit of trouble while investigating. Unfortunately, that trouble can sometimes cause health issues, especially when they eat something they shouldn't. That's especially true when it comes to some of the things their human family members use regularly, like ZYN nicotine pouches.

Keep reading to find out what happens if a dog swallows ZYN nicotine pouches or other types of nicotine products, like cigarette butts, e-cigarettes, and snus. Even when we try our best to keep our furry family safe, sometimes they can get into things when we least expect it.

What happens if a dog swallows ZYN?

According to the Snus Daddy blog, when dogs ingest products containing nicotine (like ZYN), they can be at risk for developing nicotine poisoning. The American Lung Association says that some symptoms can include: Tremors or seizures

Vomiting and diarrhea

Excess drooling

Hyperactivity

Elevated heart rate

If you believe that your dog has ingested ZYN, or another product like it, you should contact your veterinarian immediately. They will be able to assess your pup and determine whether or not they are at risk for more severe symptoms, which can include damage to the organs. The American Lung Association says that timing is of the essence in these situations, so if you have concerns of about your dog you should act quickly.

What is ZYN made of?

The Nicokick website offers a breakdown of the ingredients found in ZYN, which include fillers, stabilizers, flavoring, pH adjusters, sweeteners, and nicotine salt. Nicotine salt is a combination of several compounds, and is known as nicotine bitartrate dihydrate. The compound is naturally found in tobacco leaf, but it contains no actual tobacco.

Typically, these pouches come with a high level of nicotine in them, which is the ingredient that causes the most trouble for dogs when it's ingested. The Nicokick website notes that nicotine amounts can vary, but that they are typically between 3-6 milligrams per pouch. These pouches then come in round cans, which can contain between 15-20 of the pouches.

If a dog were to get ahold of an entire can, they could reasonably be looking at ingesting 120 milligrams of nicotine. To put that into perspective, .5 milligrams per pound of weight is considered toxic to dogs, according to the Veterinary Partner blog. So, a 15-pound dog could experience nicotine poisoning after ingesting just two pouches.