What Is the Spiritual and Cultural Significance of the Seagull?

You can't get too close with any coastal location without noticing a mass of white and gray birds. These loud feathered friends often gather together whenever there is a nearby food source, and as their numbers grow, so does the volume of their screeches. In fact, those screeches are so well known, the some countries even host contests to see who can best replicate the unnerving sound. But, buried within the annoyance and the distain for the bird, is some pretty special symbolism.

That's because a lot of cultures view the gray and white creatures as a bit of a messenger, carrying great meaning with them where ever they may go. What do seagulls symbolize? Keep reading to find out.

What do seagulls symbolize?

Depending on who you ask, you may get a few different responses when it comes to the symbolism of the seagull. That's because some indigenous tribes believe that seagulls represent trickery and wisdom. According to the World Birds blog, they view the bird as a grandmother who uses her smarts to help protect the vulnerable. In Christianity, the birds are known for their bickering and inability to share, earning them a spot on the list of unclean animals.

For Celtics, the birds are tied to the ocean, and are often thought to represent Manannan Mac Lir, the god of the sea. And, when these birds arrives in your dreams, many believe they are trying to send a message about what is to come. For those about to take a trip, the arrival of a seagull in your dream could spell trouble.

Anyone who has a big decision on the horizon may find the arrival of a seagull in their dreams particularly destressing, since it could be a sign that you're about to make the wrong call. Happening upon a seagull during your waking hours is often thought to be a better sign though, and not just because it could mean you're getting close to the beach, as it's viewed as a sign of good luck.

The internet went nuts over the seagulls watching the Pope's conclave.

After the death of Pope Francis, the Catholic church began the tradition of searching for a new leader to take the helm with an event called the conclave. This tradition involves the gathering of the Catholic cardinals, where they work in secret to elect a new leader to the role. The conclave takes place at the Sistine Chapel, and involves ancient traditions and rituals that end with the appearance of smoke from the building's chimney.

The arrival of black smoke means that no new pope has been chosen, and white smoke means the cardinals have come to an agreement and are ready to make an announcement. The pomp and circumstance surrounding this event has made it quite popular, and people tune in from around the world to watch the chimney. But, in 2025, people got more than just a smoke show for their troubles, they also got to watch a trio of seagulls hilariously perch on the roof, watching the chimney for themselves.