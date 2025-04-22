Everything Pope Francis Said About Climate Change Before His Death Why the world’s most progressive pope saw the environment as a moral imperative. By Sarah Walsh Updated April 22 2025, 1:43 p.m. ET Source: MEGA Pope Francis

After passing away at the age of 88, Pope Francis, leaves a bold and compassionate legacy. Known for his progressive views, he redefined the papacy for the modern world. He embraced LGBTQ Catholics by endorsing blessings for same-sex couples, openly challenged political leaders like Donald Trump on immigration, and focused unwaveringly on social justice. For 12 years before his death, he devoted himself to climate action, inspiring millions around the world.

Pope Francis called climate change a profound moral crisis.

Source: MEGA Pope Francis - Dove Release

Francis made it clear — climate change was not just a scientific or political issue, but a profound moral crisis. In 2015, he released Laudato Si’, the first papal encyclical devoted entirely to the environment. In it, he argued that the climate crisis and social injustice are inseparable, and that the poor suffer most from environmental devastation.

He wrote, “We are faced not with two separate crises, one environmental and the other social, but rather with one complex crisis which is both social and environmental.” Francis’s words echoed around the globe. During the Paris Agreement negotiations, world leaders cited his call for urgent action. He reframed climate change as a spiritual challenge, insisting that humanity is entrusted with the stewardship of creation.

The pope did not shy away from calling out wealthy nations, especially the United States, for their disproportionate carbon emissions and “irresponsible lifestyle”. He called pollution a sin and demanded a “comprehensive shift” in how societies live and consume.

Pope Francis' advocacy was't just talk.

He hosted conferences with mayors, scientists, and even oil executives to push for real solutions. He met with climate activists like Greta Thunberg, signaling that the Church stood with those fighting for the planet’s future. Greta spoke about their first meeting on social media, saying, "Today I met with pope @franciscus I thanked him for speaking so clearly about the climate crisis. He told me to carry on."

Pope Francis spoke up on more than just environmental stewardship; he also championed progressive causes, famously asking, “Who am I to judge?” in regards to gay Catholics and allowing priests to bless same-sex couples. He was also an outspoken critic of policies that excluded or demonized migrants. And he advocated for a world that "welcomes the stranger" and protects the vulnerable.

Francis’s climate advocacy inspired a wave of Catholic environmental activism.

Institutions divested from fossil fuels, and new organizations sprang up to carry his message forward. Yet, he was candid about the challenges that remained. Despite his efforts, global emissions continued to rise, and he lamented the indifference of affluent societies.

Still, his influence was undeniable. He inspired the Laudato Si' Movement, a non-profit that worked in 140 countries and trained about 20,000 community leaders. According to NPR, "They're educating the next generation in care for creation. They're planting trees. They're holding litter cleanups. They're doing mobilizations and marches to advocate for better policies."

