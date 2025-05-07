Tracy Morgan Is Obsessed With Octopuses, Has a $400K Custom Tank for His Pet "You know what I love about octopuses? Their vulnerability." By Lauren Wellbank Published May 7 2025, 4:21 p.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

Some people consider themselves dog people, while others identify more as cat people, but when it comes to actor Tracy Morgan, he is decidedly an octopus person. That's because the 56-year-old says he is a little bit obsessed with the cephalopod. And, he's not alone. A growing number of people are fascinated with the creatures and their ability to propel themselves through the water, take down their prey, and even solve complex problems.

Some people even like to take their obsession a little bit further, by bringing the oceanic animals into their homes. You can learn more about Tracy Morgan's pet octopus, and how his affinity for the creatures got him a part in an Amazon Prime documentary, below.

Tracy Morgan has a pet octopus.

The actor and comedian has been public about his love for octopuses for more than a decade now, and often shares details about the one he keeps at home as a pet. In 2013, he posted about his octopus on X, sharing a photo and introducing his fans to his pet. "My pet octopus y'all his name is Squidward," he wrote.

Squidward is a reference to the fictional cartoon character from SpongeBob Square Pants, whose full name is Squidward J. Quincy Tentacles. However, Morgan's octopus actually goes by another name: Bwyadette. In the years that followed, Morgan expanded his collection to include even more pets, a massive aquarium setup, and some sharks for good measure.

According to Fandomwire, Morgan's home contains a $400,000 custom tank, which holds 2,700 gallons of water, and of course... Bwyadette. That water also teems with other life, including seven sharks, two stingrays, moray eels, jellyfish, tigerfish, and more.

Tracy Morgan's love of octopuses has landed him a role in a documentary about the animal.

While Morgan is no stranger to appearing on television to talk about his beloved aquatic collection, his affinity for the octopus in particular offered up an opportunity for him to appear on the Amazon Prime documentary Octopus! According to People magazine, the two-part documentary will teach viewers about the creature and hopefully raise awareness about just how intelligent and charismatic they are.

"You know what I love about octopuses? Their vulnerability," Morgan shares in the trailer for the documentary. Of course, while we love Morgan and his enthusiasm for his pets, it's worth noting that an octopus is an incredibly hard animal to keep captive in your home. While he may have the financial resources to do more for his pet octopus (and the sharks, stingrays, and other creatures that are swimming around under his roof) the average person may not.