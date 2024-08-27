Home > Small Changes > Pets Kitten Found in a High Powered Car Wash Gets His Happy Ending The kitten will be up for adoption as soon as he gets over a cold. By Lauren Wellbank Published Aug. 27 2024, 2:44 p.m. ET Source: fayettehumaneohio/Instagram, ultimateshinecarwash/Instagram

A kitten in Ohio has a new lease on life after being rescued from inside a car wash. The orange tabby, who received the purrr-fect nickname after his adventure, is now recovering at the Fayette Regional Humane Society while he recovers from the ordeal.

The kitten is also getting all of his vaccinations and microchipping done so he can be placed up for adoption. Continue reading to learn more about the kitten rescued from inside a car wash, including how employees think he ended up there in the first place.

A drenched kitten was saved from inside a car wash.

On Aug. 23, 2024, the Fayette Regional Humane Society told Instagram the story of Turbo Rinse. The tiny ginger kitten had been saved by Ultimate Shine employees after they heard the little kitty crying in a powerful part of the car wash tunnel.

The prevailing theory is that Turbo Rinse had been hiding in the undercarriage of a car. Then, when the vehicle entered the car wash tunnel, the super powerful turbo blasters hit the kitten, causing him to flee from his hiding spot and take refuge in the car wash. Once they found him, little Turbo was quickly scooped up, dried off, and brought somewhere safe while the Ultimate Shine employees figured out what to do with the kitten.

Turbo Rinse is now looking for a new home.

According to the rescue, Turbo was no more than 6-weeks-old and suffering from a cold, so it will be a little while before he is ready to find his furever home. Until then, he will stay at the Fayette Regional Humane Society where he'll continue to be kept warm and dry.

“This could have ended very differently if not for the attentiveness of the car wash staff,” Chief Humane Agent Brad Adams wrote in the initial Instagram post. “It’s a reminder to always check under your vehicle, especially if you have cats or kittens on your property.” Even the car wash is celebrating the happy ending, with franchise manager Jessica Bellomy saying how grateful everyone at Ultimate Shine is to have a place in this feel-good story.

“We’re happy to be a part of the community and grateful for the work of the humane society," she reportedly told the organization. Turbo's story is a good reminder that we need to be vigilant all year long when it comes to making sure there aren't any creatures big or small hiding under our hood when we start our car in the morning.