Here's What People Are Saying About Katherine Heigl’s Dog Food Brand This celebrity-backed dog food is making waves for all the right reasons. By Sarah Walsh Published April 3 2025, 10:00 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Katherine Heigl, known for her iconic roles in Grey’s Anatomy and 27 Dresses, has taken her love for animals to the next level with Badlands Ranch, a premium dog food brand. Her signature product, Superfood Complete, is turning heads—and wagging tails—with its blend of high-quality ingredients and a mission to improve pet health. But what makes this dog food so special? Let’s dive into the details.

Article continues below advertisement

Katherine Heigl's dog food brand is more nutrient-rich than average brands.

Source: @badlandsranchpets Katherine Heigl cuddles two dogs at Badlands Ranch

Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete isn’t your average kibble. This air-dried dog food is packed with nutrient-rich ingredients like free-range chicken, salmon, and organ meats combined with superfoods such as turmeric, ginger, and lion’s mane mushrooms. These ingredients are carefully chosen to support your pup’s digestion, immune system, skin, coat, and energy levels. With 87% animal-based ingredients and no fillers like corn, soy, or wheat, it’s a dream come true for health-conscious pet owners.

The air-drying method used to make Superfood Complete preserves nutrients while ensuring convenience. Unlike wet or frozen foods that require refrigeration, this dog food is easy to store and perfect for travel. Plus, it smells great—like a Sunday roast dinner—making it irresistible to even the pickiest eaters.

Article continues below advertisement

Customer's are saying that it's worth the high price tag.

The reviews speak volumes. Pet parents rave about how their dogs can’t get enough of Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete. Many note improvements in their dogs’ energy levels, shinier coats, and better digestion after switching to this premium food. One happy customer shared that their picky poodle finally found a meal they love!

Article continues below advertisement

While the price tag may seem steep—around $3.40 per cup—it’s worth every penny for many dog owners who prioritize their pets’ health. As one reviewer put it, “You’re paying for better health and hopefully fewer vet bills”. And with over 3 million units sold and a 4.5-star rating from Dog Food Advisor, it’s clear that Superfood Complete is living up to its promises.

Katherine Heigl has been an animal advocate for years.

What sets Badlands Ranch apart isn’t just the quality of its products but also its heartwarming mission. Katherine Heigl has been an animal advocate for years through her non-profit organization, the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation. This foundation has rescued over 16,000 dogs from high-kill shelters since 2008. With every purchase of Superfood Complete, a portion of the proceeds goes toward supporting rescue efforts and finding forever homes for pets in need

Article continues below advertisement

Badlands Ranch recently expanded its reach by partnering with independent pet stores across the country. This move makes it easier than ever for pet parents to access this top-tier nutrition while supporting local businesses.