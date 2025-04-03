Here's What People Are Saying About Katherine Heigl’s Dog Food Brand
This celebrity-backed dog food is making waves for all the right reasons.
Published April 3 2025, 10:00 a.m. ET
Katherine Heigl, known for her iconic roles in Grey’s Anatomy and 27 Dresses, has taken her love for animals to the next level with Badlands Ranch, a premium dog food brand.
Her signature product, Superfood Complete, is turning heads—and wagging tails—with its blend of high-quality ingredients and a mission to improve pet health. But what makes this dog food so special? Let’s dive into the details.
Katherine Heigl's dog food brand is more nutrient-rich than average brands.
Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete isn’t your average kibble. This air-dried dog food is packed with nutrient-rich ingredients like free-range chicken, salmon, and organ meats combined with superfoods such as turmeric, ginger, and lion’s mane mushrooms. These ingredients are carefully chosen to support your pup’s digestion, immune system, skin, coat, and energy levels.
With 87% animal-based ingredients and no fillers like corn, soy, or wheat, it’s a dream come true for health-conscious pet owners.
The air-drying method used to make Superfood Complete preserves nutrients while ensuring convenience. Unlike wet or frozen foods that require refrigeration, this dog food is easy to store and perfect for travel. Plus, it smells great—like a Sunday roast dinner—making it irresistible to even the pickiest eaters.
Customer's are saying that it's worth the high price tag.
The reviews speak volumes. Pet parents rave about how their dogs can’t get enough of Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete. Many note improvements in their dogs’ energy levels, shinier coats, and better digestion after switching to this premium food.
One happy customer shared that their picky poodle finally found a meal they love!
While the price tag may seem steep—around $3.40 per cup—it’s worth every penny for many dog owners who prioritize their pets’ health.
As one reviewer put it, “You’re paying for better health and hopefully fewer vet bills”.
And with over 3 million units sold and a 4.5-star rating from Dog Food Advisor, it’s clear that Superfood Complete is living up to its promises.
Katherine Heigl has been an animal advocate for years.
What sets Badlands Ranch apart isn’t just the quality of its products but also its heartwarming mission. Katherine Heigl has been an animal advocate for years through her non-profit organization, the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation.
This foundation has rescued over 16,000 dogs from high-kill shelters since 2008. With every purchase of Superfood Complete, a portion of the proceeds goes toward supporting rescue efforts and finding forever homes for pets in need
Badlands Ranch recently expanded its reach by partnering with independent pet stores across the country. This move makes it easier than ever for pet parents to access this top-tier nutrition while supporting local businesses.
"I don’t know that I’ll ever see [pet overpopulation] resolved in my lifetime, but I think it will ultimately be resolved if we can continue to push forward with these programs and get our government to get on board with enforcing mandatory spay/neuter laws," Katherine told TheHealthy.
So if you’re looking to spoil your pup with a meal that’s as nutritious as it is delicious (and supports a good cause), Superfood Complete might just be your new go-to. After all, your furry best friend deserves nothing but the best!