Why Vets Say Pistachios Are a Snack To Avoid for Your Canine Pistachios may cause gastrointestinal distress in your dog. By Jamie Bichelman Published Jan. 14 2025, 12:02 p.m. ET

Humans on a plant-based diet are very familiar with the healthful benefits of nuts and seeds, but unfortunately, some foods that are safe for humans can be toxic or otherwise detrimental to dogs. If you enjoy a handful of pistachios for their delicious taste and nutritional benefits, you may wonder if your dog can also share pistachios as a treat.

Keep reading to learn about why vets say to hold off and avoid feeding your dog pistachios. If you are considering including any new treats in your dog's routine, making changes to your dog's main diet, or if you suspect that your dog is suddenly becoming sensitive to their usual dog food, consult with your dog's veterinarian for the safest and healthiest approach.

Can dogs have pistachios?

No, dogs should not be given pistachios. According to the American Kennel Club, the potential for pistachios to cause digestive distress in your pup is too high, making this one food that your dog should avoid. “Though pistachios are not in themselves toxic to dogs, there are concerns with dogs eating large amounts of pistachios,” American Kennel Club Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Jerry Klein says.

Furthermore, according to a MasterClass article, pistachios may contain the compound aflatoxin, which is derived from the Aspergillus mold. If aflatoxin is present in the pistachios your dog consumes, they will experience immense gastrointestinal distress. The nuts, too, contain urushiol, which is also found in poison ivy. Your dog may have an extremely negative allergic reaction if exposed to this compound.

Aside from the stomach problems that pistachios may bring to your dog, the pistachio and its shell are choking hazards. Per Dr. Klein, the high fat and salt content could also eventually cause pancreatitis in your pup.

According to a veterinary-reviewed article in PetMD by Chewy, obesity, diabetes, and heart disease are other chronic conditions that could develop if your dog consumes enough pistachios over time. If you suspect your dog has consumed pistachios accidentally, monitor their behavior, bowel movements, and energy levels. Consult a veterinarian, too, to ensure your dog's short- and long-term health and safety.

Can dogs eat pistachio ice cream?

According to PetMD by Chewy, dogs should not have pistachio ice cream. Between the sugar and fat content of ice cream and potentially toxic ingredients like chocolate or sweeteners like xylitol, pistachio ice cream could prove fatal in large enough quantities to your dog — especially a pup with existing chronic health conditions.