Here’s How To Make a Custom Spotify Playlist for Your Companion Animal Classical music may support the health of your companion dog and cat. By Jamie Bichelman Published Dec. 26 2024, 4:00 p.m. ET Source: goodmovestv/Instagram

You probably know how important it is to curate the perfect Spotify playlist to suit your musical interests. But did you know that research shows the benefits of a perfectly cultivated Spotify playlist can also extend to your companion animals?

Article continues below advertisement

If you're wondering how to make pet-approved playlists for the special companion animals in your life, look no further. Keep reading to learn all about Spotify's Pet Playlists feature, how you can use Spotify's playlists to curate the perfect musical mix for your family's animal companions, and how your furry friends can enjoy the benefits of music in general.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's how to get Spotify pet.

In January 2020, Spotify introduced a celebrated feature amongst its users: Pet Playlists. The streaming service doubled down on the buggy but appreciated feature in honor of National Pet Day in April 2022, imploring users to make custom playlists for furry friends that could be played while they were away or enjoyed together. The feature allowed users to create unique playlists based on their animal's species, personality, and temperament. Sadly, the feature appears to have been removed, as the website to create custom playlists redirects to the general Spotify platform.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Viktoria Lavrynenko / Unsplash

How to make a playlist for pets:

While Spotify's highly customizable Pet Playlists feature appears to no longer be active as of December 2024, you can still create a playlist for your companion animals just as you would create a normal Spotify playlist on the app or website. You can still personalize your playlist by giving your companion animal-centered mix a cute name (we named ours "Colby's Catchy Tunes") and choosing a photo that fits the vibe of the playlist.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Jovan Vasiljević / Unsplash

Here are some of the best songs for pets.

Of course, if you are wondering what music might be best to fill your new Spotify playlist, you're not alone. According to veterinarian Catherine Rowan-Collier, DVM in PetMD by Chewy, some research shows that the right music can positively impact your companion animal's overall health. This is why you often find user-generated playlists on Spotify that claim to be able to calm your furry friend.