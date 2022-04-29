A Colorado Prison Inmate Contracts First U.S. Case of H5N1 Bird Flu

On Thursday, April 28, the CDC confirmed that a person has tested positive for avian influenza A(H5) virus (H5 bird flu) in the state of Colorado.

“He is the first person in the U.S. for this virus,” Colorado state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy stated, according to The Denver Post. The first human case of this strain of avian flu was reported in January, in an individual in the U.K. who had interacted with infected birds, according to NY Post.