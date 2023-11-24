Home > Climate Action > Green Influencers > Social Media Dog and Rescue Kitten's Surprising Cuddle Sesh Is Making Over 46,000 People Laugh Dogs and cats aren't always adversaries. Many of them live in harmony, like in this adorable video of a pit bull cuddling with the family's new kitten. By Danielle Letenyei Nov. 24 2023, Published 9:48 a.m. ET Source: zachp0wer/Reddit

Bringing a new pet home can be concerning if you have other pets, especially if you're adding a kitten to your family when you already have a dog. Although animals can be sweet individually, you never know if personalities will clash at home, and you don't want to stress out any new family members by putting them in an environment that makes them scared.

Dogs and cats aren’t natural adversaries, as many people may think. The plethora of videos on social media of dogs and cats living in harmony proves that the two species can live together and even become close friends. One video in particular going viral shows a family pit bull cuddling up to a new kitten — check this out!

Source: iStock

A pet parent shared a video of his adopted kitten and rescue dog loving on each other.

One dog owner on Reddit shared a video on the subreddit r/Aww of how well his newly adopted kitten was getting along with his 7-year-old pit bull. The young black and white cat thoroughly cleans the dog in the video. The dog doesn’t seem to mind. “Recently adopted a kitten, was worried he wouldn’t get along with my dog,” Reddit user Zachp0wer wrote in the post. From the video, that obviously wasn’t the case.

Commenters to the heartwarming video gushed about how cute the new furry friends were and also shared stories of the relationships between their cats and dogs. “I once had a Siamese and a boxer in the same house. The little Siamese would chase the giant boxer around the backyard in circles. Cats and dogs can make for funny combinations,” said one person.

Source: iStock

“Haha, once had a cat and dog who would get jealous when the other got attention. They'd give each other looks and huff and sulk,” said another.

One commenter, SchnoodleDoodleDo, even composed a cute little poem about the dog’s reaction to the new kitty: “Now I lay me down to sleep, I guess this kit they gonna keep…, for when I lie upon my bed, the kitten chooses Me instead, I cannot nap when she is near, she pins my head, n licks my ear, I cannot move! She says ‘meooww,’ I am the dog, This is my life, now…”

My dog Fozzie was much less enthusiastic when I brought a tiny orange tabby kitten home. He’d just stand in the hallway of my apartment and stare at me. But my little kitty Lenny immediately loved the dog and would suckle on his poodle curls at night, which Fozzie didn’t seem to mind. Four years later, the two have a love-hate relationship, and when Lenny’s acting up, which he often does, Fozzie just looks at me as if to say, “You had to get a cat, didn’t you.”

How to introduce a kitten to a dog.

If you decide to adopt a kitten and bring it home to meet your dog, there are several steps you can take to make sure the introduction goes smoothly. According to the Animal Human Society, you should keep the dog and cat separate at first. Keep the kitten in a “sanctuary room” with the door closed and away from the dog for three to four days. You can let the dog sniff the door to investigate the new addition.