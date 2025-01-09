Can Dogs Get Norovirus From Humans? What Vets Say About Human-To-Dog Transmission Unfortunately, dogs can catch viruses from their human companions. By Jamie Bichelman Published Jan. 9 2025, 4:38 p.m. ET Source: Josue Michel/Unsplash

Every day, we do our best to keep ourselves and our dogs healthy through proper nutrition, keeping engaged mentally, and staying physically active. Occasionally, an unwelcome detriment like the norovirus creeps in unexpectedly. The natural cycle of our health throughout the seasons raises the question: Can dogs catch a cold from a human, and vice versa?

If you suspect you are coming down with an illness, it is important to consult a medical professional to ensure you recover promptly. Likewise, if your pup gets sick, you should seek veterinary care. All of that said, keep reading to learn about the transmissibility of viruses both ways between humans and dogs.

Can dogs get norovirus from humans?

Yes, based on indications from two research studies, it appears that dogs can get infected by norovirus from humans. According to a veterinary-reviewed article in Wag!, experts once erroneously believed this was not the case, but studies have since suggested otherwise. Furthermore: "Based on the preliminary studies, yes, dogs can get the flu from humans," according to a video produced by the Wag! Dog Walking YouTube channel.

Researchers have observed an immune response in dogs they believe is evidence that "strongly suggests" dogs have been infected with the norovirus. "We also confirmed that that human Norovirus can bind to the cells of the canine gut, which is the first step required for infection of cells," research author Sarah Caddy, VetMB, PhD, MRCVS, said via ScienceDaily.

It is important to note that aside from research studies suggesting norovirus transmission from humans to dogs is possible, there is always room for this belief to be overturned. Veterinarian Dr. Jennifer Coates, DVM, wrote in PetMD by Chewy that aside from the two prominent research studies on the topic, there have not been any reports of norovirus being transmitted from humans to companion dogs or cats.

Can dogs get colds from humans?

It's not likely that dogs can get colds from humans, according to Purina. That said, dogs can indeed come down with symptoms from any number of viruses that may appear similarly in some ways to how a cold presents in humans.

According to the American Kennel Club, when a dog catches a cold, symptoms may present in the form of sneezing, coughing, runny nose, or watery eyes. Unfortunately, a vaccine doesn't yet exist that can prevent your dog from catching the common cold. However, vaccines that protect against kennel cough and canine influenza are available.

Can humans get illnesses from dogs?