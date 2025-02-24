Is Oatmeal Beneficial to Dogs? Health Benefits You Should Know — and What to Avoid Be sure that your oatmeal is free of sweeteners and additives. By Jamie Bichelman Published Feb. 24 2025, 4:02 p.m. ET Source: Susan Wilkinson/Unsplash

Oatmeal and its base ingredient are enjoying a public renaissance, from people on social media touting the benefits of the so-called Oatzempic drink to Kate Middleton recommending oatmeal as an excellent choice to start the day.

Once you have decided on the best pesticide-free oats, is it safe to share a bowl of oatmeal with your dog? What if they sneak a bite of your breakfast? Does oatmeal have any health benefits for canines? We answer these questions and more, below. As a reminder, consult a veterinarian before you consider making any serious changes to your dog's diet.

Can dogs eat oatmeal?

According to a veterinary-reviewed article in PetMD by Chewy, yes, you can give your dog cooked oatmeal as an occasional supplement to their normal diet. There are caveats, however, that dog parents must be made aware.

First, the oatmeal must be cooked, and it must be plain, per PetMD by Chewy. Some seasonings, extracts, and additives can be harmful or toxic to your dog, so keeping the oatmeal plain is necessary. Furthermore, a medically reviewed article in Healthline recommends that the oatmeal is made with water rather than milk.

Per Healthline, oatmeal could benefit your dog's skin and even help their digestion. Also, oatmeal may help lower your companion dog's cholesterol, and there are a host of nutrients inherent to oats.

Can dogs eat oats raw?

No, you should never give your dog raw oats. According to the American Kennel Club, giving your dog raw oats will cause digestion issues. If your dog accidentally consumes raw oats, watch for symptoms related to an upset stomach and gastrointestinal issues. If your dog begins to exhibit trouble with their bowel movements, be sure to contact your veterinarian as soon as possible.

Is oatmeal good for dogs with diarrhea?

According to the American Kennel Club, oatmeal contains soluble fiber, which can be a boon to dogs' gut health. As the Canada-based Parliament Animal Hospital attests, oatmeal is a binder that absorbs the liquid expelled that would be expelled from the stool and makes feces firmer.