Jennifer Aniston Reveals Ingenious ‘Oatmeal Breakfast’ Hack That Is Loaded With Enough Protein

While celebrities are expected to depend on fancy meals for fitness, 'Friends' alum Aniston likes to keep her oatmeal simple and healthy.

In the matter of meals, celebrities who are flagbearers of fitness and healthy eating usually depend on fancy ingredients of all sorts. But Friends star Jennifer Aniston vouches for a simple way of incorporating more nutrients into her mundane breakfast. Oatmeals are making their way back into people’s lives and the Hollywood celebrity is swears by the healthy breakfast option. She sided with oatmeal as her go-to morning meal but with a special hack that boosts its protein value to new levels.

A full oatmeal platter without any toppings. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Monserrat Soldu)

Aniston likes to add egg whites to her daily morning bowl of oatmeal which greatly enhances the meal’s taste as well as nutrition. Speaking of the recipe, the actor explained that the egg whites must be added before the oatmeal is cooked. "Right before [the oatmeal] is finished cooking, you just whip in an egg white, and it kind of gives it this fluffy texture that's delicious," Aniston told Elle in an interview from 2016. Interestingly, her ex-husband and actor Justin Theroux introduced her to this nutritious hack that she swears by now.

A person breaking the eggs into a bowl. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Los Muertos Crew)

Oatmeals are rich in carbs, proteins, and fiber in addition to antioxidants and vitamins. These nutrients aid in reducing blood pressure, regular appetite, and improving insulin response. While oatmeal bowls are often perceived to be plain and tasteless, they can be paired with brown sugar and raisins for a sweet dish or made into a spicy meal by adding herbs and cheese. Research indicated that early introduction of oats may protect children from developing asthma while the fiber-rich outer layer of the the grain called oat bran can help relieve constipation, another study found.

Bowl of cooked foods beside spoon. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | JESHOOTS)

A standard cup of oatmeal serving contains 5 grams of protein, per Healthline. Adding egg whites can add about 10 to 20 grams of protein to the oatmeal making it even healthier. For those worrying about the taste of egg whites, a report by The Clean Eating Couple confirmed that the whites are almost unnoticeable. In fact, the oatmeal bowl paired with egg whites is one of her three staple breakfasts, per a 2016 interview with Bon Appetit. The oatmeal bowl is part of Aniston's strict morning routine where she first sips on warm lemon water and then gulps up a smoothie or shake.

Avacado toast with fluffy eggs on top. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Eugenia Sol)

Avocado and eggs are another of her favorite meals, she said. "I sprinkle a little coconut oil on that. Sometimes, I'll have a puffed millet cereal with a banana or I'll do oatmeal with an egg white whipped in at the end,” Aniston explained. For lunch, the Murder Mystery star relies on “some form of vegetables” or a protein-packed salad. The same goes for dinner and sometimes snacks on apple and almond butter or fresh fruits and nuts, per the same Elle interview.

A woman eating Bolognese pasta with a fork. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Klaus Nielsen)

A “really good pasta” is another of Aniston's favorite meals stemming from her love for Mexican cuisine. "Pasta has taken over as my new favorite go-to-town food," she said while crediting her husband at the time, Theroux. She regarded her rejuvenated affinity for pasta because her ex-husband made “irresistible” pasta carbonara. Without compromising the taste, the Bruce Almighty star's quick and simple meal choices offer a good dose of nutrition that we require every day.