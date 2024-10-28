Home > Small Changes > Food > What Does Organic Mean? Here's Why Your Oats and Grits Should Be Glyphosate-Free — Plus, 7 Brands You Can Trust There's a common herbicide called glyphosate hiding in a lot of popular oats and grits on the market, but these brands are free and clear. By Kristine Solomon Published Oct. 28 2024, 9:06 a.m. ET Source: iStock

When you reach for oatmeal, you can feel pretty confident that you're making a healthy breakfast choice...right? From a nutritional standpoint, yes. But many oatmeals, even some marketed as organic, contain a common herbicide called glyphosate. It's a controversial chemical: the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has historically been on the fence about it, but the Environmental Working Group EWG and World Health Organization WHO both contend that it's a toxic carcinogen.

Glyphosate-free oats, grits, and beyond (the list of foods containing traces of glyphosate includes kid's cereals, granola, bread, and more) are the way to go if you want peace of mind (another common herbicide to avoid is chlormequat). But you have to look at labels closely to make the right choices.

So how do you know whether your favorite oats and grits are glyphosate-free? Right off the bat, you can be sure that a product with the USDA Organic label is. Beyond that, EWG's Food Scores and The Detox Project's Glyphosate Residue Free certification can help you cross-reference brands. Below are seven glyphosate-free oats and grits brands we recommend to keep your diet free and clear.

Picky Bars Performance Oatmeal, 8-pack

Picky Bars makes makes non-GMO instant oatmeal with that's certified glyphosate-free by The Detox Project, though not USDA Organic. The tasty oatmeals deliver a blend of superfoods like oats, nuts, and fruits in playfully named flavors like "Full Steam Berries and Cream" and "How ‘Bout Dem Apples." This oatmeal is actually crafted with athletes in mind, so if you're looking for some clean and powerful fuel for a busy day ahead, here it is.

Anthony's Organic Rolled Oats, 3 lbs.

Anthony's brings wholesome, pure flavor and texture to its USDA Organic, glyphosate-free oatmeals, like these gluten-free rolled oats with no added chemicals or preservatives. They're particularly great for making overnight oats and for baking, but of course you can enjoy them as a breakfast oatmeal, perhaps with fresh berries or bananas. They’re minimally processed to retain nutrients and are satisfyingly chewy. "It is really delicious!! Now that other brand tastes artificial to me!" wrote a reviewer.

One Degree Organic Foods Organic Sprouted Steel Cut Oats, 24 oz.

Prefer steel-cut oats? One Degree makes oats that are UDSA organic, kosher, and sprouted, which means they're easier to digest and more nutrient-dense. Of course, they're also certified glyphosate-free. They have a hearty, chewy texture and a natural, earthy flavor, perfect for oatmeal bowls or baking. Also worth noting: One Degree sources its oats from small, family-run farms. "Because they are sprouted, they cook more quickly than other steel cut outs," added a customer.

Bobo's Oat Bites, Strawberry Stuff'd, 5-pack

These hearty, bite-sized Bobo's treats are made from simple, wholesome ingredients like whole grain, glyphosate-free oats, coconut oil, and cane sugar. Each bite is packed with a sweet strawberry filling made of real strawberry pureé with cane sugar. These oat bites are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and have no artificial flavors or preservatives. Make these individually wrapped sweets your go-to, on-the-go snack.

Marsh Hen Mill White Stone Ground Grits

Marsh Hen Mill brings a taste of the traditional South with slow-ground, heirloom corn made in small-batch, stone-ground grits. quality, Marsh Hen Mill sources non-GMO corn and uses an antique mill to create a coarser texture, giving each bite a hearty, authentic taste. The white grits are perfect for classic dishes like creamy shrimp and grits. "These grits have been written up by several chefs. [They're] truly is the best we ever had," a fan wrote.

War Eagle Mill White Corn Grits

War Eagle Mill makes creamy grits from USDA Organic, non-GMO white corn, coarsely stone-ground for a traditional Southern texture and flavor. These grits have a touch of natural sweetness, so they're ideal for both savory and slightly sweet dishes, like spoonbread. The use of organic corn means that no synthetic pesticides like glyphosate are present, period.

Bob's Red Mill Organic Corn Grits