Quaker Oats Recalls More Granola Bars and Cereals for Potential Salmonella Risk: Details Quaker Oats, which is a part of PepsiCo, recalled dozens of granola bars and cereal products in 2023 due to possible salmonella contamination. By Anna Garrison Jan. 12 2024, Updated 11:58 a.m. ET

Before going grocery shopping, checking the recent food recall lists is especially important. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had a busy year in 2023, navigating listeria outbreaks in ice cream and salmonella in cantaloupe. Still, it's always important to know what might be recalled before throwing it in your grocery cart. That way, you avoid exposure to food-borne illnesses!

On Dec. 15, 2023, PepsiCo, which owns Quaker Oats, recalled granola products, including bars and cereals, over potential salmonella contamination. Then, on Jan. 11, 2024, Quaker Oats initiated an expanded recall across the U.S. and Canada. Here's what you need to know about the Quaker Oats recall, including which products were affected and what to do if you eat contaminated food.

Source: Getty Images

In 2024, Quaker Oats expanded the 2023 granola product recall over potential salmonella contamination.

On Jan. 11, 2024, Quaker Oats expanded its previous 2023 product recall to add products such as: Cap’n Crunch Sea Berry Crunch Cereal

Cap’n Crunch Instant Oatmeal

Gatorade Protein Bar Peanut Butter Chocolate

Quaker Simply Granola Oats and more listed on the updated FDA recall website. A detailed list of the expanded product recall also appears on the Quaker Oats website with customer service contact information if needed.

In 2023, Quaker Oats recalled granola products over potential salmonella contamination.

In the FDA recall announcement on Dec. 15, 2023, Quaker Oats reported that the recalled products were sold throughout all 50 U.S. states, including Puerto Rico, Guam, and Saipan. If you find you have come into contact with or purchased any of the items, Quaker Oats encourages consumers to contact Quaker Customer Relations at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.quakergranolarecall.com.

Recalled products include the following: Quaker Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip (10 count, 5 count, and 1 count) Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

Quaker Big Chewy Bars Variety Pack (36 count) Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (8 count) Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Chocolate Chip (58 count, 18 count, 8 count) Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Variety (60 count, 58 count, 18 count, 8 count) Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date

Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack (60 count, 58 count, 48 count, 36 count, 30 count, 18 count, 14 count, 8 count) Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date and more listed on the FDA website.

Quaker Oats did not explain how this potential contamination occurred, per USA Today. As of Jan. 12, 2024, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the recall.

Source: Getty Images

If you have consumed contaminated items, here's what you should do.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website (CDC), the most common symptoms of salmonella infection are stomach cramps, fever, and diarrhea. Children under five years of age, infants, people who are immunocompromised, and adults over 65 or adults older than 50 with other medical problems are the most vulnerable to salmonella.